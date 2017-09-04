Caitlyn Jenner Admits That Not Speaking to Kim Kardashian Is A ‘Big Loss” In Her Life

It is no secret that Caitlyn Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian family have had some issues since she released her memoir, Secrets of My Life. The former Olympian, and reality television star, has been very open about the distance between herself and the rest of her family, and in her latest interview, Jenner once more opened up about the fact that she and Kim Kardashian have not been speaking to each other. In fact, Jenner admitted that not speaking to Kardashian has actually been a very “big loss” in her life.

According to People Magazine, while speaking to the hosts of Good Morning Britain, Caitlyn Jenner once more spoke about the tensions between herself and both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian since her memoir was released. Jenner shared that she was proud of her memoir and in writing her story she tried to be friendly and nice, while also still being very open about telling her story. However, according to the reality star, since the book was released she has not spoken to Kris Jenner, and it has been somewhere between six to nine months since she spoke to Kim Kardashian.

While Caitlyn Jenner did not specifically speak about her lack of communication with Kris Jenner, she did address the silence between herself and Kim Kardashian. She explained that not only does she think Kim is a great person, but she also loves her very much.

Caitlyn Jenner shared that she feels that Kim Kardashian is a great mother and business person, but that she is a lot like her mother in terms of being opinionated. However, Jenner said that it is okay that Kardashian is opinionated, and it is one of the things that she loves about the other woman.

According to Caitlyn Jenner, the unfortunate thing is that Kim Kardashian is the first person she spoke to about “this issue” and was very straightforward with her. Jenner said that Kardashian was always very good to her and with her, even after they discussed her desire to transition. It is because of the relationship that the two had in the past that their lack of communication now, makes this such a big loss for Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner said that not having Kim Kardashian “there” for her is very sad and comes as a big loss. However, she did say that no matter what, she loves all of her children.

Caitlyn Jenner did not say anything about a possible reconciliation with Kim Kardashian. However, back in June, Kim was on The View, where she admitted that she has hope that there will be peace between them in the future. According to Kardashian, she sees this time as the family taking a breather because they are not the “kind of family” who will let this continue. Instead, it seems as if the reality star believes that things will work out between herself and Jenner.

Although Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashians may not be speaking to Caitlyn Jenner at this time, this does not mean that everyone has cut her out of their lives. In fact, Jenner said that she is close with her daughters Kylie and Kendall, as well as her children from her previous relationships. It seems that the Jenner side of the family has remained supportive of Caitlyn, and continues to talk to her even after the memoir was released.

While the Kardashian side of the family might not be speaking to Caitlyn Jenner very much right now, she said that this is something she has come to live with, even as it is a loss in her life. For now though, Jenner said it is good thing that she has “a lot of children.”

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]