It’s not just a comment made at the Real Housewives of New York reunion that is dogging Sonja Morgan and her alleged boyfriend known as Frenchie to viewers of the Bravo show. It was revealed on the RHONY reunion that Frenchie (aka Edgar Vaudeville) was actually a paid performer and not really Sonja’s boyfriend. Now, a gossip site with blind items has hinted the same and more, and Real Housewives of New York cast member Dorinda Medley has also thrown in her two cents about Sonja Morgan’s possibly faux relationship.

The Real Housewives of New York reunion broke down into two distinctive camps, with Tinsley, Carole, and Bethenny on one side and Ramona, Sonja, Dorinda, and Luann on the other. While Dorinda and Sonja sat side by side at the reunion, she now believes that Sonja’s relationship is for the cameras only.

Ramona explained what she thought was going on with the way the ladies were seated at the Real Housewives of New York reunion and what differed from the year before.

“Probably this year, it’ll be me, Sonja [Morgan], and Dorinda [Medley] [on one couch]. The other couch will be Carole [Radziwill] and Bethenny [Frankel], which is kind of funny because last year Carole, Bethenny, and I were on the same couch. Maybe Luann [D’Agostino] would be on the same couch as Carole and Bethenny. It would be the four blondes against the three brunettes.”

My visit to Paris with #Frenchie at @lareserveparis. One of my favorite hotels in the world. Check out the details tonite on #RHONY. My daughter comes and someone meets the family?! Where do you think I'll end up? Frenchie? Rocco? Neither? A post shared by Sonja Morgan (@sonjatmorgan) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

On the Real Housewives of New York reunion, both Carole and Luann had heard the rumor about Sonja Morgan’s relationship being for show, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Carole and Luann have both heard rumors that Sonja’s Frenchie is actually an actor ‘cast’ as her boyfriend. It’s unclear who was casting him but Sonja denies it. She washes his underwear after all.”

None of the other women on the couch at the Real Housewives of New York reunion seemed shocked by this mention, and Andy Cohen did not deny having heard it either.

But at the same time, a blind item ran on the website www.crazydaysandnights.com, suggesting a seedier relationship and that Sonja was paying for sex.

“This northeast Housewife pays her boyfriend to be with her. Also, she pays extra when they have sex.”

Another site revealed that the blind item was indeed about Sonja Morgan and Edgar “Frenchie” Vaudeville.

For all you wondering who "Frenchie" is. And I'm pretty sure you know who is on the right if you follow #French politics #presidentmacron2017 #France ???????? A post shared by Sonja Morgan (@sonjatmorgan) on May 7, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

But who is Edgar Vaudeville? According to his website, Edgar Vaudeville — or Frenchie as Sonja calls him on Real Housewives of New York — was born in 1979 and has made a career in the hospitality industry around the world.

“Recently, Mr. Vaudeville organized the reopening of the bar at the iconic Hotel Le Bristol in Paris, which was listed as ‘the best hotel bar in the world’ by … in 2012. Previously, he was a key figure in public relations, marketing, communications and events for the W Doha Hotel and Residences in Qatar.”

Vaudeville now makes his home at least part of the year in New York, but he has also worked in Toronto and Philadelphia.

Now, another star of The Real Housewives of New York, Dorinda, is calling foul on the relationship of Sonja Morgan and Edgar “Frenchie” Vaudeville. In an interview about The Real Housewives Awards: Class of 2017, Dorinda was asked if she thought in the category of prom king and queen, Sonja and Frenchie should win. Dorinda seemed to laugh at the prospect.

“Mr. Vaudeville?”

Dorinda seemed to deny that Sonja was in a relationship with Frenchie or her other alleged beau Rocco.

“Sonja, I’m sorry, but I just don’t see these as true candidates. Rocco is a wonderful man but I think they’re probably more friends.”

Dorinda then added that the “word on the street” was that Frenchie was playing a role for the cameras.

Do you think that Sonja or someone from The Real Housewives of New York was paying Edgar “Frenchie” Vaudeville to play the role of Sonja’s boyfriend?

[Featured Image by Bravo]