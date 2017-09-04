’90 Day Fiancé’ Danielle Mullins Criminal Past Exposed, Including Stealing Ex Mohamed Jbali’s Identity

Danielle Mullins of 90 Day Fiancé has certainly made an impression on reality TV viewers. The TLC star was made famous for her ill-fated relationship with Tunisian Mohamed Jbali, who was a little more than half of her age. The pair eventually divorced when it was discovered that they pretty much despised one another, and that Mohamed wasn’t participating in his husbandly duties.

However, new information has come to light about Danielle Mullins’ past, and it seems the TV star has some things she would rather not reveal about herself. Users on a Reddit forum about the television show dug up some information on the reality TV star and found that she has several felonies on her record. These include writing a bad check, using some else’s credit card and using Mohamed’s credit card and creating a fake account in his name. She was also at one point charged with driving without a seatbelt.

Danielle Mullins addressed her record online via a Facebook post, but she didn’t acknowledge the fact that she had stolen Mohamed’s identity.

“Yes, I used someone’s credit card and it was a mistake. Yes, in the beginning I was charged with [four] or [five] felonies… This happened in 2005 and I regret it and I paid my restitution, courts costs, and served probation.”

The reality TV star has recently signed a deal to work with the same company that represents Mama June of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Although she hasn’t stated for certain what kind of possibilities this will bring, some are speculating that Danielle Mullins will also star in a show similar to Mama June: From Not to Hot where she might undergo a weight loss transformation.

Danielle Mullins has been attempting to get her ex deported back to Tunisia for quite a while now. She tried to file for an annulment of their marriage, however, she was told she could not have it granted due to the fact that she and Mohamed consummated their marriage (even though it was only one time).

Mohamed Jbali disappeared from social media for a while, but eventually made his way back to let his fans know that he’s still around. There were rumors that Danielle had actually been successful in deporting him, but they turned out to be false. He has claimed he chose to leave the United States on his own accord, however, he has also been spotted in the US, much to the confusion of many.

