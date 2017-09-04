‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Faith Wants Nick And Sharon To Reunite, Adam Newman-Chelsea Reunion Ahead?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Nick (Joshua Morrow) is worried about the relationship between (Melissa Claire Egan) and his daughter, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). He realizes that despite his efforts, Faith is having difficulty accepting Chelsea’s role as her step-mother.

Faith Would Rather Return To The Ranch

Faith learned from Victor (Eric Braeden), who visited her at the summer camp, that Nick had moved out of the tack house. She also learned, after she returned from the camp, that she and Nick were moving in together with Chelsea.

Nick had hoped that he would be able to help Faith settle down to her new home and accept Chelsea’s new role as her step-mother. However, he was soon forced to confront the reality that Faith does not want Chelsea as her step-mother.

Nick’s failure to bring Faith to accept the changes in living arrangements since she returned from summer camp is due partly to Victor’s influence. Faith made it clear after Victor updated her on developments since she left for the camp that she’d rather return to the tack house than move in together with Nick and Chelsea. Victor took care to let Faith understand that she was welcome.

Faith Wants Sharon Not Chelsea

Faith has indicated on multiple occasions that she would prefer her parents, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick, to get back together. She disapproves of the new living arrangement that forces her to accept Chelsea as her step-mother. She would rather live with her own parents, Sharon and Nick.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the ongoing war between Nick and Victor will flare up again. Fans can expect that Faith will be pulled into the conflict on Victor’s side.

However, there are other new developments that Faith may not yet be aware of that could impact her life. A relationship between Sharon and Scott (Daniel Hall) could threaten Faith’s hope of seeing her parents get back together.

How would Faith react to the news that her mother is dating Scott at a time that she is hoping for Nick to get back together with Sharon? Will she take it upon herself to scheme for her parents’ reconciliation?

Nick And Chelsea Breakup Is Inevitable

Will Chelsea, meanwhile, despair of the increasing complication of her life due to her rather questionable relationship with Nick? Moving in together with Nick at a time that he is engaged in a confrontation with Victor was not a good idea. Having to manage an intractable Newman child caught in the conflict could make Chelsea throw up her hands in despair and wonder why on earth she allowed herself to be sucked into the quagmire in the first place.

Everything about Nick and Chelsea’s relationship suggests it is an ill-fated pairing and that there could still be a future for Nick and Sharon. The role that Faith plays in a future reconnection between Nick and Sharon remains to be seen.

The idea of Nick hooking up with the widow of his dead brother raised many eyebrows and even in his supposed death Adam continues to cast a shadow over the awkward relationship.

Adam-Chelsea Reunion?

With the persistent buzz that Adam actually survived the cabin explosion set off by Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and that he could return to Genoa City this fall, some fans are looking forward to an Adam-Chelsea reunion.

Resolution Of Christian’s True Paternity Is Only A Matter Of Time

Young and the Restless fans have been speculating about the long overdue resolution of Christian’s (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen) true paternity. Chelsea is aware of the truth that Christian is Adam Newman’s child with Sage (Kelly Sullivan). Victor is also aware of the truth but advised Chelsea to keep it a secret on compassionate grounds soon after Nick recovered the child he had given up for dead.

It is only a matter of time before the truth about Christian’s paternity is revealed. The revelation will devastate Nick regardless of the circumstances. It will also put a great strain on Nick’s relationship with Chelsea when he finds out that Chelsea has been hiding the truth from him.

However, Y&R buzz suggests that the final resolution of Christian’s paternity will be linked to Adam Newman’s return to Genoa City.

Will Adam Want Chelsea Back If He Returns To Genoa City?

While many fans clearly foresee Sharon and Nick getting back together because of the consensus that Nick and Chelsea have no future together, the other popularly touted reunion, Adam Newman and Chelsea, seems far-fetched at the moment. Yet, current Young and the Restless buzz claims that Adam Newman is set to return to Genoa City this fall.

Will Adam want Chelsea back after she has had a relationship with his brother?

