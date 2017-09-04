Man Wakes Up To Wife Dead In Pool Of Blood: ‘Too Much Cold Medicine’ His Defense For Murder Charge?

A North Carolina man who is accused of killing his wife is facing charges of murder in his case, but he can’t remember if he did it or not. Matthew Phelps, 28, told authorities that he doesn’t know what happened and that he might have done this in his sleep. He did tell the 911 operator that “I think I killed my wife,” but he doesn’t remember actually doing so.

This case started with a rather bizarre 911 call from Phelps in the wee hours of Friday morning. Police say the man was “distraught” when he told the 911 dispatcher that his wife, Lauren, was dead on their bedroom floor, and she was covered in blood. Then he described having a dream and waking up to this bloody scene in real life of his wife’s body on the floor.

According to People Magazine, they obtained the 911 call of Phelps saying, “I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor.” He continues with the 911 call by saying, “I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it. I can’t believe this.”

He told the dispatcher that he was afraid to get close to his wife, he also said that she wasn’t breathing. He also said, “I’m so scared.” On the 911 call, Phelps suggested that the cold medicine he had taken before going to bed the night before might have made him behave in such a way that he would do such a horrific thing.

What he said to that 911 operator was as follows.

“‘[I] Took more medicine than I should have,’ he said. ‘I took Coricidin Cough and Cold because I know it can make you feel good. A lot of times I can’t sleep at night. So, I took some.’ He then said, ‘Oh my God. She didn’t deserve this.'”

Husband thinks he killed wife in his sleep – https://t.co/NdukzKIUyq via https://t.co/WEkDIXxpIH — George A. Reynolds (@ctmaster13) September 4, 2017

According to an ABC News report that is posted at the end of this article, Phelps and his wife were newlyweds. They were married less than a year when his wife was found dead on Friday. Phelps is studying to become a pastor. He studied missions and evangelism at Clear Creek Baptist Bible College. Lauren taught Sunday school locally.

According to the New York Post, Phelps first said to the Raleigh, North Carolina, 911 operator is that “I think I killed my wife.” The dispatcher questioned that sentence saying, “What do you mean by that?” What happened.” This is when Phelps spewed forth the entire ordeal, including his cough medicine theory.

Their Facebook page tells a story with wedding pictures of this newlywed couple and it also indicates that they shared an infatuation for Star Wars. The Facebook page today is growing in posts from people who knew Lauren. Many shared their memories of the young woman and most shared their disbelief that she is gone and the pain they were suffering over her death.

Phelps is being held on the charge of murder without bail at Wake County Detention Center, according to People. His next court date is Tuesday, but it is not known what he plans to enter for a plea and it is not clear if he’s secured an attorney as of yet.

