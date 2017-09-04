Kylie Jenner Admits She Is Totally Afraid Of Butterflies

Last night on Life With Kylie the reality star admitted to something that the fans don’t know about her at all. She is opening up a lot on this show. E! Online shared that Kylie Jenner is admitting that she has a fear of butterflies. This isn’t something that most people are afraid of, but Kylie wasn’t scared to admit this after going to a zoo in London that had an area full of butterflies.

While in the butterfly sanctuary, Kylie admitted that she was scared of the idea of a butterfly landing on her. Her best friend Jordyn Woods thought this was funny and couldn’t help but laugh at Kylie over her fear. If you watch the show Life With Kylie, there are a lot of things you are learning about her. She also shared that she sneezes kind of weird and fans probably haven’t heard that before.

Kylie Jenner went on to explain that butterflies are just one more secret of Kylie that the fans didn’t know about yet. She went on to explain that she is actually terrified of butterflies. She talked about how if you cut their wings off then it is just a body, which is just a bug. Kylie made it clear that she doesn’t like butterflies at all. Jordyn had to ask her how she could be terrified of something that is so beautiful. After that, she took her friend Jordyn on a bus ride around London to see the sites.

On this episode, fans got to see Kylie hang out with her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, as well. She also got new chickens for her house because she admits that she has always kind of wanted to live on a farm. Kylie and Jordan also took a class on riding motorcycles so that Jordyn could pay tribute to her dad who passed away and do something that he loved.

All new #LifeOfKylie airs tonight so I thought I'd throw it back to me and kendall with this cute fluffy cow ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Kylie Jenner is afraid of butterflies? Do you know anyone with this fear? Sound off in the comments section, and don’t miss new episodes of Life With Kylie when they air on Sundays on E!. If you feel like you know Kylie, watch this show and you will realize you don’t know her as well as you thought.

✈️✈️ @jordynwoods A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]