Cleveland Cavs Rumors: Cavs To Trade 2018 NBA Draft Pick After Kyrie Irving Deal, Pelicans Want Iman Shumpert?

The latest Cleveland Cavs rumors are suggesting the team might not be done yet with the trades, as their NBA Draft pick may be in play. As part of the Kyrie Irving deal, the team acquired next year’s first-round NBA Draft pick that the Boston Celtics had from the Brooklyn Nets. That valuable asset is providing the basis for possible trade talks with other teams as the Cavaliers organization continues to evaluate the team’s future should LeBron James leave. It may also have Cleveland considering this year’s team and their chances at taking down the reigning champions.

As Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon recently reported, the Cavs are active in terms of terms of fielding offers about next year’s pick from the Brooklyn Nets. The Boston Celtics originally acquired that pick as one of several in a blockbuster trade that sent All-Star players Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Jason Terry to Brooklyn. It’s being said this pick could translate to a top-five prospect in 2018, based on how bad the Brooklyn Nets have been over the last season or so. Cleveland could use that pick to bring in another major star, or simply hold onto that pick for next summer and add that potential star to their roster.

As Vardon mentioned in his report, the Cavs may not be in that much of a rush to make any more trades, although that could depend on their outlook with LeBron James.

“Cleveland also has its own first-round pick in 2018, which it can trade. The Cavs also have multiple trade exceptions and second-round picks, and are pleased with their assets for potential trades or to replenish the roster in the event of a rebuild.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers have quite a bit to contemplate for the future of the franchise. The recent news of Isaiah Thomas’ injury situation could have him out until the midway point of the upcoming season. In addition to that, the team will have to worry about team chemistry this season without Kyrie Irving. Then there’s the consideration that both LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas are free agents after the 2017-18 NBA season. If both players left, it puts the Cavaliers in a clear mode of trying to rebuild for future success. That could also be looking toward doing something to keep LeBron from leaving, such as making another trade.

There are NBA trade rumors floating around regarding the New Orleans Pelicans having interest in Iman Shumpert. Over a week ago, FS1’s Nick Wright appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and presented a mock deal that would send Shumpert to New Orleans along with next year’s high draft pick. In exchange, the name being mentioned most as heading to the Cavaliers is NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who was traded just last NBA season to New Orleans from Sacramento. Cousins could come to Cleveland to assist LeBron James in the quest to dethrone the Golden State Warriors, as that quest took a recent hit with Isaiah Thomas’ injury situation. It almost seems to spell out that “King James” will depart after this season, as the team seems ill-equipped to handle the defending champions.

LeBron James leaving for the Los Angeles Lakers has been the other big rumor for the upcoming NBA free agent. With the knowledge that players like LeBron James come along once in a lifetime, the Cavs made that easy pick years ago for their organization. They also drafted Kyrie Irving at No. 1 after LeBron had left for Miami. It paid off in at least one championship, multiple playoff appearances, merchandise and ticket sales and much more. With that in mind, it may be wisest to hold onto a top-five pick for 2018. It could even end up being the top pick based on the luck of the draw in the lottery. Will it be another LeBron James? Probably not. Could it be the next major NBA superstar? Possibly.

At least one NBA mock draft website still lists the Boston Celtics as having the top pick next year, as well as the third pick. The site’s mock draft suggests the No. 1 pick as of right now will be Missouri small forward Michael Porter. Duke’s Marvin Bagley, Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton, Texas’ Mohamed Bamba, and international star Luka Doncic round out the top five prospects. Conceivably, several of these players could be the next superstars of the league and worthy of starting the rebuilding process should LeBron and others leave Cleveland.

The Cavs may have a lot to contemplate but have certainly positioned themselves well for a future without “The King” wearing wine and gold anymore.

