Oklahoma Police: Truck Driver Intentionally Ran Over Three Homeless People Sleeping On Sidewalk

An unidentified pickup truck driver is accused of intentionally running over three sleeping homeless people in Oklahoma on Monday. The horrific crime took place at just after 6 a.m. under the I-244 bridge, and authorities claim that there is no way the incident was accidental. The three homeless victims were reportedly sleeping on a sidewalk when the unidentified truck driver hopped the curb, steered his vehicle to the small space between a telephone pole and retaining wall, and even accelerated before plowing over the sleeping victims.

“There’s just no way this could have been an accident. He had to deliberately drive up over the curb, maneuver his vehicle between the telephone pole and retaining wall and then accelerate to hit these guys.”

As KTUL 8 reports, police say that there is surveillance video of the truck attack, and the intent is clear. The video reportedly shows the truck driver, described as a white male in his 40s and wearing a baseball cap, drive around the block several times before “squaring up” his vehicle, driving onto the sidewalk, and plowing over his three sleeping homeless victims.

“The pickup truck actually circled the block a couple of times before coming back, driving up over the curb and driving down the sidewalk to run over these individuals.”

The three homeless victims of Monday’s Oklahoma truck attack include a 46-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman. The 46-year-old man died as a result of his injuries; the 49-year-old woman was injured, but neither the nature of her injuries nor her condition have been made public.

The third victim run over in the apparently intentional attack was only “grazed” by the pickup truck and is said to have suffered only minor injures.

The driver of the pickup never braked as he ran over his victims and fled the scene immediately after running over the group of sleeping homeless individuals. The truck used in the attack has been described as being an older vehicle, likely from the mid 1980s to 1990s. The make and model have not been released other than to say that the truck is “small” and “white.”

According to Steve Whitaker, director of the Tulsa, Oklahoma John 3:16 Mission, a Christian-based homeless shelter, homeless people in the local area have increasingly become victims of violence in recent months. Whitaker says that he as become “discouraged” by what he’s been seeing.

The identity of the truck driver is still unknown, and Oklahoma police are investigating Monday’s attack as a homicide. It is unclear whether the assailant knew one or more of his victims or if those injured and/or killed in the truck attack were targeted simple for being homeless. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police.

