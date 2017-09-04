Taylor Swift Booed At Her Weekend Gig As Martha Vineyard Bridesmaid

Taylor Swift, who has been under a veil of secrecy these days, didn’t get the warmest welcome from her fans who waited out in the rain for hours after getting wind of her weekend appearance. Taylor wasn’t on the stage, and she wasn’t even the main attraction on Saturday when she showed up to play second fiddle to her childhood best friend as a bridesmaid in her wedding.

All eyes were on the bride and not Taylor Swift, and in case that thought slipped anyone’s mind, Swift was shielded from her adoring fans the minute she stepped out of the church. It seems Taylor’s close friend, the one she wrote about in her song “Fifteen,” had the popular celeb out to Martha’s Vineyard to carry her veil for her as a bridesmaid in her wedding.

Swift made her friend, Abigail, somewhat famous from her song “Fifteen,” where she sings about the redheaded girl in the lyrics. As HuffPost describes the lyrics, it was about the girl who “gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind.” HuffPost also expressed their hopes that she left that little bit of girlfriend history out of her bridesmaid speech.

The booing of Swift brings up a debate, according to Bustle. They suggest that “no matter what your feelings about Swift may be, this is an example of the expectations fans place on celebrities going too far. The debate about when it’s OK to approach celebrities for photos or autographs is a complicated one.”

Although Swift does have a right to privacy, those across social media didn’t see how it would hurt if she just gave a quick wave to her fans; after all, it is her fans who put her on top by listening to her music.

Taylor Swift comes out of hiding for a friend's wedding on Martha's Vineyard https://t.co/Vfu3foKqX3 pic.twitter.com/uE6UfSV0DX — Page Six (@PageSix) September 3, 2017

The wedding took place Saturday at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard. Since her fans have heard very little from Swift these days, who has gone quiet on social media, they were happy to have a chance to get a glimpse of her at this wedding.

It was a rainy damp day on the Vineyard Saturday, but that didn’t stop her fans from standing out in the rain for hours just to get a glimpse of their idol, but that didn’t happen. Instead, the fans booed at the black sheets that were held up by her handlers as soon as Swift stepped out of the church. You can see Taylor’s exit from the church in the video at the bottom of this article.

Taylor Swift Stills at Friend’s Wedding in Martha’s Vineyard https://t.co/K6G5ux8aa1 pic.twitter.com/XPFewgE3K6 — Celebskart (@celebskart) September 3, 2017

Swift was shielded all the way to her waiting vehicle, and that short journey spawned boos from her fans. Screams from the crowd saying “Taylor, we love you” gave way to a fan yelling “We thought you loved your fans” once they realized she wasn’t going to show her face. Swift stayed behind her handlers holding up black sheets as she made her way into the black SUV that was waiting to instantly whisk her away.

Off she went without so much as poking her head out for one quick second just to say “hi.” That was a bit of a slap in the face to her fans who were soaked and hoping to see Swift as she made her way out of the church. She was, however, captured in some pictures looking quite somber holding the bride’s train. The video is seen below of Swift getting boos from her fans as she was shielded from the public by her handlers holding up those black sheets.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]