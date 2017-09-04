‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals Breast Lift After Breast Reduction

Stassi Schroeder of Vanderpump Rules has never been shy about her plastic surgery. Now, Stassi is speaking out and sharing that she had to have a breast lift done after a breast reduction didn’t go as planned for the reality star. In Touch Weekly shared the details of what Stassi revealed recently.

The fans noticed a change in Stassi’s breasts, so they started to ask her what was going on. The reality star revealed all and didn’t hold back. Earlier this year, Stassi shared the details in a blog post. Stassi shared that when she was just 13 her breasts came in and rather large. She even got stretch marks because of the way they came in so fast. She admits to wearing a sports bra and even spending a lot of time taping her breasts down.

This had bothered Stassi for years so she decided to get a reduction done and go down to a D, which is a size that most people want to go up to. She shared the details of her surgery decision.

“I’m sick of taping them down. I’m sick of being the hunchback of Notre Dame due to their pressure on my back, and I’m tired of having cuts and bruises from my sports bras after I work out. I’ve been wanting this for 10 years and was always too scared. I have never been excited to buy new clothes and wear new styles that wouldn’t have fit me properly before the surgery! I’m feeling sore but happy.”

It turns out that Stassi Schroeder actually got a breast reduction, but then she also got a breast lift to make them perky because she admits that they weren’t always that way. She had a good friend come and help take care of her after surgery. It looks like Stassi is really happy with the surgery and a lot more confident now.

Right now, it sounds like Stassi Schroeder is still single after another split with Patrick. The Inquisitr shared that Patrick dumped Stassi again, and this time it was on their anniversary. The couple had reunited and he was even filming new episodes of Vanderpump Rules with her. If she has started dating again, then she hasn’t shared yet, but fans hope that she shows it all on the new season.

Are you surprised to hear Stassi Schroeder being so honest about the breast surgery she had to have done? Sound off in the comments, and don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules when it returns to Bravo. The exact return date hasn’t been revealed, but they are already filming new episodes of the show.

