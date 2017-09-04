’90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days’: Paul Gets Major Culture Shock In Karine’s Native Brazil

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days star Paul Staehle has some issues. That much has been apparent since the day he first showed up on viewers’ screens and asked girlfriend Karine to take an STD test. Now, in a recent episode of the prequel series, viewers got to see how Paul handled going to Karine’s native Brazil and meeting her friends, family, and community. If you’re thinking, “It didn’t go well,” you’d be right.

As the Wrap reports, Paul had one particular thing on his mind before going to Brazil, and that particular thing was his… thing. Specifically, he packed several condoms and even a “penis sheath” in order to protect himself from what is basically an urban legend.

“I definitely don’t want nothing swimming up my penis.”

In case you’re wondering what the heck Paul is going on about, he’s apparently worried about Brazil’s dreaded candiru fish. Supposedly, the parasitic fish can swim up your urethra, attach itself to the inside of your business, and eat your genitals from the inside. It’s a horrifying prospect — and, according to BBC Earth, it has never happened. Sensational and salacious travel guides from decades ago all detail horrifying accounts of people who got the business end of a candiru, but all of those accounts are hearsay and second-hand. As far as anyone knows, it’s one of those tales told to horrify children and tourists.

Which one of y’all told Paul this means “Can I marry your daughter?”???????????????????? #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/HNx1TzYQUI — The Grace Report (@GraceReport) September 4, 2017

That’s hardly the end of Paul’s overzealous prep for his Brazil trip. In order to go swimming with Karine in a local lake, Paul dressed head-to-toe and wore two life jackets.

And when Karine splashed lake water into Paul’s face, he was somehow convinced it was filled with raw sewage.

“Poop! Poop water!”

Clearly, Karine had enough of Paul’s belief that Brazil is a hellhole filled with horrifying, genital-eating fish and sewage-filled water.

“I don’t like this neurotic side of Paul. It embarrasses me a little.”

Of course, there’s plenty more about Paul to be embarrassed about besides his cultural insensitivity. As In Touch Weekly reported in August, Paul has a criminal history. Specifically, he burned down a building in 2007, apparently in a scheme to collect insurance money. He was found guilty of felony arson in 2014 and sentenced to “shock probation,” whatever that means. According to Starcasm, he remains under probation until 2020.

[Featured Image by Lindrik/Thinkstock]