BTS’ ‘Seredipity’ Teases September Comeback And It’s Way Different From Their Previous Trailers!

BTS is about to make a big comeback, and it looks like it’s going to have a little bit of “Serendipity.” The superstar K-pop boy band teased fans with a trailer for one of their new songs and it was a little different from the ones they’ve done in the past. This preview clip features Jimin, one of the singers in the group. As All Kpop notes, all of BTS’ previous trailers have starred the rappers in the group. Could that be a sign of the kind of music fans can expect from the upcoming mini-album?

According to Soompi, BTS’ next mini-album is due to come out on September 18. The new project will be called Love Yourself: Her and will be the first in the group’s Love Yourself series, which they announced last month via a series of highlight videos.

Even though the album isn’t out yet, it’s already sold over a million pre-order copies. The distribution company, LOEN Entertainment, has said that BTS will be shipping 1,051,546 stock pre-orders when the album launches. That number accounts for the pre-stock orders from wholesale and retail dealers and does not include international pre-orders. The number is expected to be much higher when those orders are added, Soompi reports.

This pre-order number surpasses BTS’ previous album by about 350,000 units. You Never Walk Alone, BTS’ repackaged album, sold 700,000 units during the pre-order period.

The upcoming mini-album has also topped charts on Amazon. Love Yourself: Her shot to No. 1 on Amazon’s CDs & Vinyl Best Sellers list in the United States, just three hours after Big Hit Entertainment announced that it was available on the platform. This put them ahead of Taylor Swift and the soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Soompi notes. This is the first time that BTS has made an album available for pre-order on Amazon for their fans in the United States. Any sales made on Amazon will count towards BTS’ chart placements on Hanteo, Gaon, and Billboard.

[#꾸기생일ㅊㅋ]

방탄소년단 막내 정국이가 아미와 함께 했던 1년의 모든 순간을 모아, 모아!

More photos @ (https://t.co/HEo24kJJ9Q) pic.twitter.com/2H5d6eIKeC — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 1, 2017

According to Billboard.com, four different versions of the album will be produced, and they’ll be sold as a deluxe package, which will include a CD, a 100-page photo book, a 20-page “mini book,” a photo card, a poster, and stickers.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

BTS Reveals What’s Important For Them And What Sets Them Apart From Other K-pop Groups

BTS Makes It to TIME’s ’25 Most Influential People On The Internet’ List

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]