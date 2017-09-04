Preschool Teacher Fired For Being Drunk On The Job Allegedly Shows Up Drunk For Court

An Iowa preschool teacher fired as a result of drinking at work allegedly showed up for a court hearing in an intoxicated condition.

Angela Hircock, 43, lost her job at the Lil Scholars Too Day Care Center in the Des Moines area after co-workers who suspected she was drunk on March 23 promptly called the cops. Responding officers claimed that her eyes were bloodshot, she was having difficulty standing, and her water bottle had the aroma of alcohol. At the time of her arrest on the incident on a child endangerment charge, Hircock’s blood alcohol content measured 0.37, according to authorities, CBS Des Moines affiliate KCCI reported. The legal limit for driving in Iowa, as in most states, is 0.08.

According to the daycare center’s director, Hircock “admitted to have been drinking throughout the day using the water bottle to conceal the alcohol,” KCCI added. A police official noted that the BAC reading “would probably be a hospitalization level.” This is the type of allegation that many parents would find unsettling, particularly at back-to-school time.

In July, the suspect pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment as a result of the arrest, ABC affiliate We Are Iowa chronicled, and was expected to be put on probation for two years.

When she appeared in court for her sentencing hearing, Hircock apparently told the presiding judge that she was sober for 161 days. However, according to court documents, her BAC was allegedly recorded at 0.178 at the time of the court proceeding. As such, the judge rescheduled the sentencing to September 8 and ordered Hircock jailed until that time, during which she will undergo another substance abuse evaluation.

In an entirely separate incident early last month, cops arrested a woman in suburban Chicago for DUI as she was headed to a court-ordered DUI class for a prior arrest that occurred in January of 2016. Officers pulled over the motorist for allegedly driving 45 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone. At the traffic stop, cops said they smelled alcohol and pot coming from the car. The woman allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, driving with open alcohol in a car, and possession of cannabis.

In another incident, a New Jersey man, then 53, had an alleged DMV DWI when he reportedly showed up to take his driver’s license road test and the test examiner detected a strong odor of alcohol on him. He was charged with DWI and reckless driving.

In the video below taped at the time of the original arrest, the daycare director speaks out about the preschool teacher who reportedly showed up for work drunk.

