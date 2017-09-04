Your Dining Room Can Have A Haunted Mansion Theme Complete With These Awesome Chairs From Walt Disney World

There are those who have a favorite ride at Walt Disney World and want to go on it over and over again, but then there are those who like to take things a step beyond that. Disney likes to help their guests show their true love for attractions and characters, but would you really decorate your house like the Haunted Mansion? There are many people who would do just that, and now, you can deck out your dining room with place settings, chairs, and much more.

A number of paintings and other items for the home have come out over the last couple of years from Disney, and plenty of them have been themed for the Haunted Mansion. It’s easily one of the most popular attractions the company has ever brought forth, and this may be the ultimate tribute.

As reported by Inside the Magic, the line of Haunted Mansion-themed home products has been expanded, and it now includes even more for the dining room. Some new place settings have been revealed, as have some napkins, mugs, and other items.

Perhaps the very best items now available at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs are two Haunted Mansion dining room chairs. Sure, they’re pricey, but they are incredible.

First up, there is a camel back side chair that can be used along the sides of your dining room table, and it is priced at $2,000. There is another chair for the head of the table, and it is called the “Ghost Host Chair,” which looks slightly different and is priced at $4,000.

If those chairs aren’t enough to frighten up your dining room, there are more Haunted Mansion-themed items to make it complete. Looking around the Marketplace Co-Op, guests can find everything they need to really liven up a dinner party.

If you really want to make your days and nights themed, you can even prepare your meal with a bit of Haunted Mansion in it.

A lot of people have some kind of Disney item in their home, whether it is a stuffed animal or T-shirt or something for the home. The Haunted Mansion really is one of the attractions that so many guests love, and it only makes sense for Disney to keep creating more items for it. These chairs and other dining room items available at Walt Disney World may seem a bit on the higher end of the price spectrum, but they’re sure to keep many fans happy — and haunted.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]