Fall 2017 TV Premiere Dates: Find Out When Your Favorites Return And Debut

With Labor Day here, that means summer is officially over and we can start planning our fall 2017 TV schedule. We have all patiently waited for our favorite television shows to return, some longer than others, like the return of Will & Grace to NBC this fall. So, when do our favorite return or debut this fall? Check out the fall 2017 TV premiere dates below.

We are very excited to see what will happen this fall on our favorite networks. The Big Bang Theory left us with Sheldon proposing to Amy, but would she accept? Speaking of Sheldon, CBS is giving us a look at his younger life, as Young Sheldon will premiere this fall. We saw the huge fight between Jack and Rebecca on This Is Us, so where do things go between them and how did Jack die?

There are so many questions left unanswered in the fall, so we need answers. The fall premiere dates will hopefully give those answers to us, but it will probably give us even more new shows we have to DVR every week. So, get your DVRs ready, as the full list of fall 2017 premiere dates is here. You may need a couple DVRs with the number of shows that look so good this fall. The shows with asterisks are new shows this fall.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

9 p.m. –Below Deck (Bravo)

10 p.m. –American Horror Story: Cult(FX)

Wednesday, Sept. 6

9 p.m. — Total Bellas (E!)

10 p.m. –You’re the Worst(FXX)

10 p.m. – Eric & Jesse(E!)

Friday, Sept. 8

12 a.m. — BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

12 a.m. — Fire Chasers (Netflix)*

12 a.m. — One Mississippi (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 10

8 p.m. – The Orville (Part 1) (Fox)*

8 p.m. – Outlander(Starz)

9 p.m. – The Deuce(HBO)*

9 p.m. – Fear the Walking Dead(AMC)

9 p.m. — Top of the Lake: China Girl (SundanceTV)

Monday, Sept. 11

7:30 p.m. — I Am Frankie(Nickelodeon)*

Tuesday, Sept. 12

12 a.m. — The Mindy Project (Hulu)

10 p.m. — Chrisley Knows Best (USA Network)

Wednesday, Sept. 13

10 p.m. — South Park (Comedy Central)

10:30 p.m. — Broad City (Comedy Central)

Thursday, Sept. 14

12 a.m.— Riviera (Sundance Now)*

10 p.m. — Better Things (FX)

Friday, Sept. 15

12 a.m. — American Vandal (Netflix)*

Sunday, Sept. 17

8 p.m. – Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS)

8 p.m. – The Orville (Part 2) (Fox)*

8 p.m. – The Vietnam War (PBS)

10:30 p.m. – Vice Principals(HBO)

Monday, Sept. 18

8 p.m. – Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

9 p.m. – The State (NatGeo)*

Tuesday, Sept. 19

9 p.m. – The Little Couple (TLC)

Wednesday, Sept. 20

10 p.m. – The Good Place(one-hour premiere) (NBC)

10 p.m. – Are You The One? (MTV)

10 p.m. – Channel Zero: No-End House (Syfy)

Thursday, Sept. 21

8 p.m. — Gotham (Fox)

10:30 p.m. — American Beauty Star (Lifetime)*

Friday, Sept. 22

12 a.m. — Fuller House (Netflix)

12 a.m. — Transparent (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 24

7:30 p.m. — 60 Minutes (CBS)

8:30 p.m. — Star Trek: Discovery(CBS)*

Monday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. – The Voice (NBC)

8 p.m. – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

8:30 p.m. – Young Sheldon (CBS)*

9 p.m. – Kevin Can Wait (CBS)

9:30 p.m. – Me, Myself & I (CBS)*

10 p.m. — The Good Doctor (ABC)*

10 p.m. — The Brave (NBC)*

10 p.m. — Scorpion (CBS)

11:30 p.m. — The Opposition With Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central)*

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. – Lethal Weapon (Fox)

8 p.m. – NCIS (CBS)

9 p.m. – This Is Us (NBC)

9 p.m. – Bull (CBS)

9 p.m. – The Mick (Fox)

9:30 p.m. – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

10 p.m. – NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

10 p.m. – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC)*

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. – Empire (Fox)

8 p.m. – Survivor (CBS)

8 p.m. – The Goldbergs (ABC)

8 p.m. – The Blacklist (NBC)

8:30 p.m. – Speechless (ABC)

9 p.m. – Star (Fox)

9 p.m. – SEAL Team (CBS)*

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

9 p.m. – Modern Family (ABC)

9:30 p.m. – American Housewife (ABC)

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D. (NBC)

10 p.m. – Criminal Minds (CBS)

10 p.m. – Face Value (BET)*

10 p.m. – Designated Survivor (ABC)

10 p.m. – Liar (Sundance TV)*

10:30 p.m. — 50 Central (BET)*

Thursday, Sept. 28

12 a.m. — StartUp (Crackle)

7:30 p.m. – Thursday Night Football Pre-Game Show (CBS)

8 p.m. – Superstore (NBC)

8 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy (two-hour premiere) (ABC)

8:25 p.m. – NFL Thursday Night Football (CBS)

9 p.m. –Will & Grace (NBC)*

9:30 p.m. – Great News (NBC)

9 p.m. – The Orville (time period premiere)

10 p.m. – Chicago Fire (NBC)

10 p.m. – How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

10 p.m. – Nathan For You (Comedy Central)

Friday, Sept. 29

8 p.m. – Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)

8 p.m. – Marvel’s Inhumans (two-hour premiere) (ABC)*

8 p.m. – MacGyver (CBS)

9 p.m. – The Exorcist (Fox)

9 p.m. – Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

9 p.m. – Dateline NBC (NBC)

10 p.m. – Blue Bloods (CBS)

Saturday, Sept. 30

8 p.m. –Cake Boss (TLC)

10 p.m. – 48 Hours (CBS)

10 p.m. – Versailles(Ovation)

10 p.m. – Released (OWN)*

Sunday, Oct. 1

7 p.m. – The Toy Box (ABC)

7:30 p.m. – Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

8 p.m. – Shark Tank (two-hour premiere) (ABC)

8 p.m. – The Simpsons (Fox)

8:30 p.m. – Ghosted (Fox)*

8:30 p.m. – Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS)*

9 p.m. – Family Guy (Fox)

9 p.m. — Keeping Up With The Kardashians (E!)

9 p.m. – Poldark (PBS)

9:30 p.m. – The Last Man On Earth (Fox)

9:30 p.m. – NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

10 p.m. – Ten Days in the Valley (ABC)*

10 p.m. – Curb Your Enthusiasm(HBO)

Monday, Oct. 2

8 p.m. – Lucifer (Fox)

8:30 p.m. – 9JKL (CBS)*

9 p.m. – The Gifted (Fox)*

10 p.m. – The Halcyon(Ovation)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8 p.m. – The Middle (ABC)

8:30 p.m. – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

9 p.m. – black-ish (ABC)

9:30 p.m. – The Mayor (ABC)*

10 p.m. – Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC)

10 p.m. — Ink Master: Angels (Spike)*

Thursday, Oct. 5

9 p.m. – Scandal (ABC)

10 p.m. — Real Estate Wars (Bravo)*

Friday, Oct. 6

8 p.m. – Once Upon a Time (ABC)

Sunday, Oct. 8

8 p.m. – To Tell the Truth (ABC)*

10 p.m. – Madam Secretary (CBS)

Monday, Oct. 9

8 p.m. – Supergirl (The CW)

9 p.m. – Valor (The CW)*

Tuesday, Oct. 10

8 p.m. – The Flash (The CW)

9 p.m. – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

10 p.m. – Tales (BET)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

12 a.m. — Chance (Hulu)

8 p.m. – Riverdale (The CW)

9 p.m. – Dynasty (The CW)*

9 p.m. – The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (NatGeo)*

10 p.m. — Mr. Robot (USA Network)

10 p.m. — The Shannara Chronicles (Spike)

Thursday, Oct. 12

12 a.m. — I Love You, America (Hulu)*

8 p.m. – Supernatural (The CW)

9 p.m. – Arrow (The CW)

11 p.m. — The Rundown with Robin Thede (BET)*

11:30 p.m. — The Comedy Get Down (BET)*

Friday, Oct. 13

12 a.m. — Mindhunter (Netflix)*

8 p.m. – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

9 p.m. – Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Saturday, Oct. 14

10 p.m. — Queers (BBC America)*

Sunday, Oct. 15

9 p.m. — Berlin Station (EPIX)

9 p.m. — Good Behavior (TNT)

10 p.m. — White Famous (Showtime)*

Monday, Oct. 16

10 p.m. — Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party(VH1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

8 p.m. –Hit the Road (Audience Network)*

8:30 p.m. — Loudermilk (Audience Network)*

10 p.m. — Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event (BET)*

Wednesday, Oct. 18

12 a.m. — Freakish (Hulu)

Sunday, Oct. 22

9 p.m. – The Walking Dead(AMC)

10 p.m. — Graves (EPIX)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

10 p.m. — The Last O.G. (TBS)*

10:30 p.m. — At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)*

Thursday, Oct. 26

10 p.m. — Drop the Mic (TBS)*

Friday, Oct. 27

12 a.m. — Stranger Things (Netflix)

8 p.m. – Blindspot (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 30

8 p.m. – Kevin Can Wait (regular time period) (CBS)

9 p.m. – My, Myself & I (regular time period) (CBS)

9:30 p.m. – Superior Donuts (CBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

9 p.m. — Major Crimes (TNT)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

10 p.m. –Stan Against Evil (IFC)

Thursday, Nov. 2

8 p.m. – The Big Bang Theory (regular time period) (CBS)

8:30 p.m. – Young Sheldon (regular time period) (CBS)

9 p.m. – Mom (CBS)

9:30 p.m. – Life in Pieces (CBS)

10 p.m. – S.W.A.T. (CBS)*

Friday, Nov. 3

12 a.m. — Alias Grace (Netflix)*

Sunday, Nov. 5

9 p.m. — The Girlfriend Experience (Starz)

9 p.m. — Shameless (Showtime)

10 p.m. — SMILF (Showtime)*

10:30 p.m. — White Famous changes timeslots (Showtime)

Tuesday, Nov. 7

9 p.m. — The Long Road Home (NatGeo)*

10 p.m. — Teachers (TV Land)

Saturday, Nov. 11

12 a.m. — Future Man (Hulu)*

Wednesday, Nov. 15

9 p.m. — MythBusters (Science Channel)

Saturday, Nov. 18

9 p.m. — Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders (Sundance TV)*



Sunday, Nov. 19

10 p.m. — Search Party (TBS)

Tuesday, Nov. 21

12 a.m. — Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu)*

Thursday, Nov. 23

12 a.m. — She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix)*

Sunday, Nov. 26

7 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Wednesday, Nov. 29

9 p.m. —Vikings(History)

Friday, Dec. 1

12 a.m. — East Los High: Finale Event (Hulu)

Wednesday, Dec. 6

12 a.m. — Shut Eye (Hulu)

Friday, Dec. 8

12 a.m. — The Crown (Netflix)

