Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Show Off Abs, Squash Pregnancy Rumors

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be happy in love, but that means pregnancy rumors are going to be flying around them all the time. The world seems to think that Khloe Kardashian desperately wants to get pregnant, so a new man means new rumors. The happy couple seemingly wanted to squash those rumors this Labor Day weekend, as they were both showing off their sexy abs on their social media pages.

It looks like this happy couple has one thing in common: the love of the gym. They must be doing crunches together, as they are both sporting a six-pack. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was the first to show off his abs, as he posted to his Instagram account. It looks like they were posing for a movie poster or his next rap album. Tristan had some of his friends with him, but Khloe was in the photo also with the deuces showing.

It may be the offseason for the NBA, but Tristan Thompson is not slacking off. You can see in the photo that his abs are still on point, so he is ready for when the Cavs return to action. And Khloe Kardashian is right there with him.

Khloe Kardashian did not want to let her man show off his abs without showing off her own. She has been working hard in the gym and with her trainer, Don-A-Matrix, and it is showing. She went to Snapchat to share a photo of herself while pulling down her pants to make sure we all saw that stomach fully.

Recently, Khloe Kardashian was said to be three months pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby. Yes, that would be 12 weeks pregnant. If that is the case, then the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is not showing one bit. Her stomach is flatter than ever, and she has shown no signs of slowing down.

There is no doubt that Khloe Kardashian would love to have a baby, and she tried desperately with ex-husband Lamar Odom, but it never happened. This is a new relationship with Tristan, so let her enjoy that time before getting pregnant.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]