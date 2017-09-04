Jenelle Evans Thinks Her Mom Should Be In Jail: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star And Mom Barbara’s Big Court Date Approaches

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans thinks her mom, Barbara, should be in jail for supposedly keeping her away from her son, Jace.

As the Hollywood Gossip reports, Evans and her mom haven’t seen eye to eye about how best to care for Jace ever since he was born. That has mostly to do with Jenelle’s fondness for drugs and getting into trouble with the law. That’s led to mom having had custody of Jace for most of his life, with Jenelle only getting visits here and there.

Ever since she gave up drugs for good a few years ago, she’s been angling to get custody back, with a court date looming. Due to legal wrangling on both sides, not to mention innumerable delays for this reason or that, the date had been pushed back more times than anyone can count. The two sides finally had their days in court in May.

As Jenelle’s behavior toward her mom shows, showcased on the current season of Teen Mom 2, it seems the two are still a long way from seeing eye to eye.

During last week’s episode, cameras caught Barbara trying to have a nice lunch with some friends when Jenelle felt the need to show up and harass her and her companions.

Jenelle Evans: My Mom Deserves to Go to Jail! https://t.co/Fh9ZwdHGnd pic.twitter.com/XbpQ6eYPLI — FutureStarr (@FutureStarrcom) September 4, 2017

There, she accused Barbara of being drunk (she wasn’t). Then, when Barbara got fed up with the harassment and decided to drive off, Jenelle accused Barbara of driving drunk with Jace and other kids in the car (she didn’t).

Then, Jenelle decided to go to Barbara’s house and bang on the doors and windows for a couple of hours, trying to get her attention. Then she (Jenelle) called the cops.

Is Jenelle Winning Custody Of Jace Evans Shares A Cryptic … : https://t.co/YpCo7gj9RG,, pic.twitter.com/kniAu5uhKG — BINGBING Cocktail (@BINGBING_CKTAIL) May 24, 2017

After the dust had settled, Jenelle and her man, David, talked about the injustice of it all. Specifically, Jenelle seems to think that Barbara is keeping her from seeing Jace, which Jenelle thinks is a criminal offense.

“It has to be set in stone that she cannot hold Jace from me, and if she does, she gets contempt of court and goes to jail.”

Hollywood Gossip writer Emily Trainham points out the irony of two people with extensive criminal records saying that someone belongs in jail for doing the right thing.

“Does anyone else think it’s weird that David is commenting on someone else’s parenting when he’s facing jail time because he violated a restraining order in place against him for his own son?”

Do you think Jenelle Evans deserves sole custody of her son Jace? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]