‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25 Cast List Reportedly Leaks

The cast list for Dancing with the Stars Season 25 has reportedly leaked online.

After a whole lot of speculation over which celebrities will be taking to the ballroom when the ABC show continues later this month, reports are claiming that the DWTS cast list has now made its way online. It reportedly reveals which famous faces will be strutting their stuff on the dance floor and which professional dancers they’ll be dancing with.

The list comes courtesy of HiddenRemote.com, which is claiming to have the inside information on the celebrities joining the show this year after Good Morning America confirmed the professional dancers taking part in the upcoming series last week.

According to the site, this year’s DWTS celebrities and their professional partners are as follows.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd

Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess

The site also claimed that violinist Lindsey Stirling is joining DWTS. Her partner has not yet been confirmed, but there’s a chance it could be Mark Ballas, as he’s also confirmed to return to the show after a short hiatus.

Also not yet revealed are the celebrities who will be dancing with Cheryl Burke, Gleb Savchenko, and Alan Bersten, as they’ve also been officially confirmed to be taking part this year.

The leaked list of Dancing with the Stars celebrities will be joining Property Brothers reality star Drew Scott, who is so far the only contestant officially confirmed by ABC for Season 25. It was revealed last month that he’ll be dancing with Emma Slater.

It was also rumored earlier this year that Celine Dion could potentially be heading to DWTS this year, although that speculation appears to have been unfounded.

Although Dancing with the Stars and ABC haven’t commented on the alleged leak line-up list, a source told Entertainment Tonight last month that the show is really attempting to play on the rivalries this year.

That’s why producers have brought two twins, Nikki Bella and Drew Scott, on board, while married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey will also be competing against one another with DWTS pro couple Maks and Peta – who married earlier this year – as they’re also going head-to-head this season.

“The show isn’t holding back this year, they really want this to be a big season and one of the ways they’ll do this is with mini rivalries!” a Dancing with the Stars source told the outlet of what’s to come on the upcoming season of DWTS, which debuts on ABC later this month.

“There will be the twin rivalry with Drew and Nikki and now there are also two couples competing: Nick vs. Vanessa and Maks vs. Peta,” the source added.

Good Morning America is expected to announce the full DWTS cast on the ABC morning show September 6. Dancing with the Stars Season 25 will then premiere on September 18 on ABC.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]