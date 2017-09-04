Johnny Depp Spends $200,000 A Month On A Private Jet And $30,000 On Wine

Johnny Depp’s extravagant lifestyle has dropped the actor to rock bottom in the list of highest earning actors. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star is reported to be spending millions during his ongoing battle with his management company.

In a recent report from CNBC, it is highlighted that Depp spends $200,000 a month for a private jet, $150,000 on personal and family security, $300,000 on staff, and $30,000 on wine. The ongoing feud between Johnny Depp and his management company, The Management Group (TMG), is said to have escalated after the firm counter-filed the report saying that the 54-year-old actor did not pay heed to advisors and spent a lot to have fallen into a financial hole.

According to the Daily Caller, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has so far spent $650 million in the last 13 years. He was the owner of 14 properties and a yacht but now due to financial instability, the actor is unloading the burden by selling off his properties.

He is now selling off his Kentucky ranch once again. The Alice In Wonderland actor’s 41-acre Kentucky farm will be auctioned off on September 15, 2017, by the Halfhill Auction Group. He had brought the property in 1995 for $950,000 and sold it in 2001 for $1 million. The actor brought the same property again in 2005 for $2million, reportedly for his mother Betty Sue Palmer who passed away last year, as reported by the Sun.

The senior auctioneer at the Halfhill Auction Group, Jim Halfhill revealed that the farm is a potential land and is famous internationally. Though the auctioneer has not revealed a minimum price for the farm, it was listed for sale in December 2016 at $3.4 million, which was later dropped to $2.9 million.

“It’s a gorgeous farm with tremendous potential. There has been an amazing level of domestic and international interest in this property due to its famous owner.”

Depp had recently also sold one of his penthouse in Los Angeles for $1.8 million. According to WWD, the famous Captain Jack Sparrow actor is accused of overspending and that has resulted in the selling of his properties. The actor once owned five penthouses, but now has only one.

He is also reported to be trying to sell his estate in Le Plan-de-la-Tour in the South of France. The Alice In Wonderland actor had reduced the price from $55 million to $39 million to sell off the property, but the estate is no longer available for sale.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]