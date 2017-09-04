New Kelly Clarkson Music Coming, Reveals First Single Name And Release Date — Preview Here

If you are a music fan, this has definitely been a good time for you lately. Taylor Swift has new music out, and Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith both have new music coming out very soon. Speaking of Kelly Clarkson, she has been teasing her new album and new single, and we finally have a name and date for the release date.

It has been far too long since Kelly Clarkson gave us new music, but the time is slowly approaching for new stuff. On Sunday, Clarkson tweeted out a preview of her new single and what could be a sneak peek at her new video for that single.

Earlier this morning, Kelly Clarkson tweeted again and gave us even more details on this new single, which is titled “Love So Soft.” It included the same snippet of the song, which is definitely sounding like a power ballad from the queen again. We have a new preview of what could be the video for the single, which includes a look at Kelly and some other ladies. Did she form an all-girl group during her absence and we didn’t know about it? Doubt it, but she definitely has her fans wanting more.

In the tweet, Clarkson also announces the release date for this new single, “Love So Soft.” We are only days away from new Kelly Clarkson music, as it is set to be released on September 7. The tweets have also included a link to her website, which has a countdown to the single release.

The big news of a new album from Clarkson follows up the big news earlier this year that Kelly would be one of the new coaches on The Voice. Jennifer Hudson will be taking a seat in one of the red chairs for Season 13, and Kelly Clarkson will be taking that same seat for Season 14. The ladies should be great additions to the show, as Kelly has previously served as an advisor during the battle rounds.

For now, we wait until Thursday for the new Kelly Clarkson music. She will probably be sending out more and more teasers as the week goes on, but for now, she has her fanbase pumped.

