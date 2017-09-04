Kate Middleton Due Date: The Third Royal Child Could Share A Birthday With Princess Charlotte, Experts Predict

Kate Middleton is pregnant with her third child, and experts following the royal family believe the royal baby’s due date could coincide with Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.

Early on Monday, Kensington Palace made the official announcement that Duchess Kate and Prince William were expecting their third child. The announcement was light on details, leading many to speculate on when Kate Middleton’s due date might be and when the world can expect the third royal baby from the couple.

Judging by the first two royal babies from Kate Middleton and Prince William, some experts believe that the royal baby’s due date will be in the spring of next year. The Express gave an even more focused prediction, noting that Kate is likely sometime near the end of her first trimester, somewhere around 12 weeks, which is the traditional time period for announcing a pregnancy.

The news outlet predicted that Duchess Kate’s due date would be sometime in March 2018.

The Mirror had a slightly different prediction for when the royal baby might be born. The outlet noted that Kate Middleton has suffered from hyperemisis gravidarum — more commonly known as extreme morning sickness — through her first two pregnancies, and appears to be feeling ill again as she had to cancel a planned appearance this week to a children’s center in London.

This illness has played a role in announcing the first two royal babies as well, as Kate had to offer an explanation for her early hospitalizations for dehydration.

NEW: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, are expecting their 3rd child https://t.co/c3QeogkcTv pic.twitter.com/a2BMjxBnlx — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 4, 2017

The Mirror noted that if Kate Middleton’s third pregnancy announcement were to follow the same timeline as the second one, the newest royal baby could share a birthday with big sister Princess Charlotte.

“For some more precise deduction, Kate’s second pregnancy was announced on 8 September 2014 and she gave birth to Princess Charlotte on 2 May 2015. Assuming a similar pattern to her morning sickness, we are reckoning with a late April / early May arrival. So it is highly likely to be a Taurus, at any rate.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

There is already rampant speculation about not only the royal baby’s due date, but also what names Kate Middleton and Prince William may be considering, along with whether the third baby will be a boy or a girl (though it is likely still to early to know that definitively).

Those hoping to know Kate Middleton’s due date will likely be left guessing for a while. In each of her first two pregnancies, Duchess Kate kept details like the due date and baby’s name guarded for as long as possible.

[Featured Image by Neil Hall – WPA Pool/Getty Images]