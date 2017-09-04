Daniel Dae Kim might no longer be a part of Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, but that doesn’t mean the real Chin Ho Kelly isn’t fond of his former bosses. Kim has admitted that he still looks up to the CBS heads after the tense salary dispute that also involved Grace Park.

It is also clear that Daniel Dae Kim has moved on since he left just ahead of the Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 premiere. The former Lost actor may have revealed that his return to ABC was initially set to feature him as the star.

Fans are already well aware of Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park’s lengthy dispute with CBS over pay equality. Unfortunately, the two former Hawaii Five-0 stars were unable to reach a suitable agreement with the network. Both actors then decided to leave the series just a few months before the Season 8 premiere.

It might seem like Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park had left Hawaii Five-0 with an intense dislike for CBS. After all, they had both worked on the reboot since the beginning. However, Kim has stated that he still has respect for CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl as well as CBS’ senior executive vice president of programming, Thom Sherman, who had wished him luck on his future endeavors.

People are certainly glad to know that there is no bad blood between Daniel Dae Kim and CBS. In the meantime, fans are certainly looking forward to what Kim will be doing after Hawaii Five-0. The Lost actor has recently spoken up about his new project The Good Doctor, which will air on ABC.

Daniel Dae Kim revealed that The Good Doctor is based on a Korean show. Fans immediately wondered if Kim had originally planned to appear in the series rather than serve as executive producer. However, the actor also stated that he is “really content being behind the scenes” for his new project.

The Good Doctor stars Bates Motel actor Freddie Highmore as a surgeon who decides to be a part of a surgical unit in a highly acclaimed hospital. The character also happens to have savant syndrome and autism, which means that things could be difficult for him as he tries to fit in with a new environment.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 will air on CBS on September 29. Daniel Dae Kim’s The Good Doctor will premiere on ABC on September 25.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]