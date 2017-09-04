Nigeria Vs. Cameroon Football Live Stream: Where To Watch Monday’s World Cup Qualifying Match Online

Those looking for live streaming video of the Nigeria vs. Cameroon football match will be able to see if the Super Eagles can repeat the big victory of last week and maintain their perfect record.

Nigeria is aiming to make a perfect run in the 2018 World Cup qualifying tournament after having already defeated Zambia, Algeria, and Cameroon. The team will face off against Cameroon again on Monday, with start time scheduled for 6 p.m. Nigeria time (1 p.m. ET) from Cameroon. The match will be broadcast in Africa and also available live online for fans unable to make it to a television (a link to the streaming video can be found below).

For Nigeria, Monday’s match is a chance to continue moving toward the World Cup tournament in Russia next year, but the team’s leaders say they are not taking Cameroon lightly even after last week’s blowout.

Midfielder John Ogu said the team knows that Cameroon will have some extra motivation playing in front of their home crowd.

“We all know that it would be a difficult game because the Cameroonians would be playing for pride in front of their fans, but we are equally ready for the battle,” he told ScoreNigeria.

Ogu didn’t see time in last week’s win over Cameroon, but Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr will likely be rotating the team on Monday to keep fresh.

Ogu’s message about Monday’s match is coming straight from the top. Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick warned that Cameroon would be looking to avenge the “anger born out of their humiliation” from last week’s loss, meaning Nigeria will have to play with even greater passion on Monday.

But if history is any indication, fans who watch a live stream of the Nigeria vs. Cameroon match could see a one-sided affair. The series has been tilted heavily toward Nigeria in recent years, and the last two matches especially. The last two time the teams have met, Nigeria outscored Cameroon by a combined 7-0.

-Cameroon haven't scored against Nigeria in the last 2 meetings. ???? – Nigeria have scored 7 times vs Cameroon in last 2 games. ????????#WCQ2018 pic.twitter.com/RRvhesnLqU — Kelechi Nkoro (@K1Says) September 4, 2017

Nigeria also has control of Group B, leading second-place Cameroon by seven points and ahead of third-place Zambia by eight points.

#WCQ | GROUP B (AFRICA)

???????? Nigeria 4-0 Cameroon ???????? @NGSuperEagles flying high at the top of CAF's Group B pic.twitter.com/Bkk9DjRCKS — #WCQ (@FIFAWorldCup) September 1, 2017

Those who want to find a live stream of the Nigeria vs. Cameroon match can click here to find what networks are providing online video of the match.

