Is Alicia Vikander And Michael Fassbender’s Wedding Fake News? Details Leaked As ‘Tulip Fever’ Bombs

The biggest news in Hollywood this week is that Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender may be getting married. The couple has been known for guarding their privacy, so when the details of their supposed wedding leaked, the fans were surprised to find out how far along in their relationship they were. But is their wedding fake news or is there some ground to the rumors?

The 28-year-old Swedish actress and the 40-year-old German-Irish actor first met working on The Light Between Oceans in 2014. In this Derek Cianfrance movie, they quickly bonded while playing husband and wife desperate to have a baby, and their romance bloomed. Since departing the set, they have been regularly seen together despite their conflicting movie schedules.

The past three years has been a whirlwind for them as they both received nominations for Oscars, with Alicia winning for her work in The Danish Girl. They also premiered The Light Between Oceans together, appearing in many red carpet events that gave way for the public to see the couple in love.

The Oscar couple has been showing signs that they are growing more and more serious in their affair. While Michael Fassbender is known for jumping from one beautiful woman to the next, it seemed like there was a steadying factor in the Swedish actress.

All throughout the promo tour for The Light Between Oceans, the 40-year-old actor could not stop gushing about his girlfriend.

“I was kind of scared when Alicia came,” he admitted to Variety. “She was so fierce and hungry. It was something that it’s always a great thing to see in an actor who is coming on, getting an opportunity who hasn’t been well known yet.”

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are perfection in Venice for their film "Light Between Oceans." #Venezia73 pic.twitter.com/bhl4B3PNSC — Variety (@Variety) September 1, 2016

And now, major media outlets are reporting that the two are ready to be married, calling the matrimony the “party of the year.”

“The details of the party are being kept under lock and key,” a source said according to the Daily Mail. “Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel.”

This lavishness of their rumored wedding does not seem to align with how private they have conducted their romance. Last year, Tulip Fever actress announced that she and Michael would like to “keep certain things just between us,” adding that matters of the heart are “quite personal.”

SQUEE! Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, aka Hollywood's hottest couple, are reportedly set to marry! https://t.co/s2VH39CTZV pic.twitter.com/XeGNO6rjwu — Yahoo Celebrity UK (@YahooCelebUK) September 4, 2017

Neither Alicia nor Michael have commented on this raging rumors about their impending wedding.

On the career side of things, things have gone a little south for the young actress. Her newest movie, Tulip Fever, after delayed release, has completely bombed in the cinemas, garnering a measly 10 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Tulip Fever is a lush, handsomely-mounted period piece undone by uninspired dialogue and excessive plotting,” the website reports.

Do you think Alicia and Michael will get married in 2017? Or do you think it is too soon to tie the knot? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]