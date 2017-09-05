What Will Prince William And Princess Kate Name Royal Baby No. 3? Here Are The Top Favorites

Prince William and Princess Kate has just announced that they’re expecting a third child, but people are already guessing the name of the next royal baby.

Shortly after their surprise baby announcement, bookmakers have already made their predictions on what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will name their upcoming bundle of joy. Betting companies, such as Ladbroke and William Hill have shared the odds for the potential royal monikers.

In a recent report by the Express, bookies revealed that Alice is the top favorite for a girl’s name at 7/1, while Arthur lands the top spot for a boy’s moniker at 10/1. Other names with high odds include Victoria (10/1), Alexandra (12/1), Albert (14/1) and Philip (14/1).

The outlet also noted that “the early money” suggests that royal fans are hoping to see Prince William and Princess Kate welcome a baby girl and name it Alice.

“The early money suggests punters would love to see Kate and Wills welcome another little girl into their family, who is called Alice. It should come as no surprise to see fairly normal yet regal names top the betting,” a spokesperson from Ladbrokes said.

“Royal watchers have been convinced over the last few weeks that an announcement was coming, and we’re paying out with a smile that their hunch was bang on the money.”

Here’s a list of other potential names for Prince William and Princess Kate’s baby number three: Elizabeth (16/1), Henry (16/1), Grace (16/1), Mary (16/1), Charles (20/1), Thomas (20/1), Jack (20/1), Diana (25/1), and Donald (50/1).

It can be recalled that on Monday, Prince William and Princess Kate surprised everyone with their unexpected baby announcement. Kensington Palace confirmed the good news about the royal couple, who are already parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The announcement also revealed that Princess Kate is battling acute morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum. She has experienced the same condition during her first two pregnancies.

As a result, she canceled a scheduled appearance on Monday morning.

Despite the lack of details as to when exactly the due date of Prince William and Princess Kate’s third child may be, many were quick to assume that the Duchess of Cambridge might be about 12 weeks pregnant.

If that is the case, the Royal Family is likely to welcome baby number three in March 2018.

The upcoming bundle of joy will be fifth-in-line to the throne, following Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. The arrival of the royal baby could be historic as well considering the new laws introduced in 2011, which ends the practice of primogeniture.

If William and Kate’s baby is a boy, he will not displace his big sister Charlotte in the line of succession because of the new laws.

