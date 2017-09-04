Pippa Middleton Has Honeymoon Baby To Rival With Sister Kate’s Latest News? Husband James Nowhere To Be Seen

Pippa Middleton’s sister, Kate Middleton, is expecting her third baby with Prince Williams. The latest news was announced when she could not fulfill a public engagement due to her morning sickness. However, even before this confirmation, Pippa was rumored to be harboring a honeymoon baby, which means that the sisters may be pregnant at the same time.

The 33-year-old British socialite got married this past May to James Matthews. She spent the rest of the summer attending other weddings, going on a lavish honeymoon to French Polynesia, and watching tennis matches at Wimbledon. During the month of August, she and her husband disappeared from the public eye, choosing to stick to simple domestic tasks instead of attending fundraisers, parties, or society events.

Some news media outlets seem to think that one of the reasons for her quietness was because she was tending to a honeymoon baby.

“Pippa always said she wanted to start a family as soon as she got married, and now her wish has come true,” an insider told Australian Women’s Day. “It’s early days yet – and they have decided they don’t want to know the sex of their baby until after it’s born – but Pippa is convinced she is having a little girl.”

Meet The Man Behind Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress: https://t.co/CYzWkUyJL3 pic.twitter.com/wbZ6z2YrS2 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) August 26, 2017

If that is true, then she may have a news to rival with her sister’s.

But right now, all focus is on Kate Middleton, who is expecting a third child with her husband, Prince William.

“Their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” Kensington Palace announced today, according to the Guardian. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, the duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. Her royal highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road children’s centre in London today. The duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.”

The latest news is that Kate is about 12 weeks pregnant and still suffers from the morning sickness that plagued her past two experiences carrying children.

Despite the fact that Pippa Middleton is also facing baby rumors, she has hardly ever been seen with her husband after the wedding. James Matthews turned 42-years-old at the end of August, but the couple was not seen out on the town to celebrate his birthday. Her birthday is coming up on September 6.

