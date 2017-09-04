Lil Wayne Hospitalized For Seizures, Believed To Still Be Hospitalized

Rap star Lil Wayne is believed to be still hospitalized at a Chicago hospital after suffering a series of seizures on Sunday.

TMZ reports the hip hop star was rushed to Northwestern Memorial after being found unconscious in his hotel room, forcing the cancellation of a Las Vegas, pre-holiday show he had scheduled at Drais Beachclub for late Sunday night.

In recent times, Wayne, who suffers from epilepsy has been plagued by outbreaks of seizures, suffering as many as four over a three-week period just last summer.

TMZ added after arriving at Northwestern the rap star suffered yet another seizure.

“No warning, no nothing, I don’t feel sick,” the New York Daily News reported he said back in 2016 during a MTV interview about his condition. “I get headaches real bad.”

The “Lolipop” rapper added he often doesn’t remember much of what’s happened.

Soon after his MTV interview, several media outlets reported suspicion was building that the rapper’s troubles may be tied to his history of drug use, namely the toxic concoction known on the streets as “lean.”

Just last month, a Miami man with ties to both Wayne and Chris Brown was sentenced to 30-years in federal prison after being convicted of armed drug trafficking.

The Miami Herald reported Harrison Garcia, also known as “Cuban Harry,” was believed to have supplied much of South Florida with drugs, including lean.

Over the course of his trial, prosecutors told U.S. Judge Patricia Seitz of instances they uncovered where Garcia traveled around the globe with Brown and appeared in rap videos with Wayne.

Garcia often referred to himself as “CEO of Purple Drank,” and over his four-day trial last April jurors heard testimony he admitted selling “large amounts of narcotics to Wayne and receiving a $15,000 payment from Brown.

TMZ added the rapper is now expected to be idled for several days after doctors spoke out against efforts by his associates to have discharged on Sunday in time enough for him to make his Vegas show.

The rapper has previously suffered seizures while flying and doctors stressed the great risk he would be taking in prematurely leaving the hospital.

Wayne had been scheduled to perform alongside Rae Sremmurd.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]