Watch Out For More Fireworks From John Cena And Roman Reigns On WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’

Last week’s Monday Night Raw had Roman Reigns teaming up with WWE legend John Cena to defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a tag match. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Reigns and Cena then turned on each other and signed contracts to face each other at the No Mercy PPV. In a quality promo, Cena burned Reigns, calling him a “corporate knockoff of John Cena.”

One reason for Reigns’ unpopularity seems to be the lack of quality of his mic work on Monday Night Raw, so the segment with Cena was a breath of fresh air from the Big Dog, so we can be sure that we have not seen the last of Cena vs. Reigns as we build up to No Mercy.

The official WWE website is teasing the fact that we may see more from Cena And Reigns on tonight’s Monday Night Raw. They point out that Reigns and Cena managed to be civil when they teamed up against Gallows and Anderson, but suggest that “the next time these two rivals see each other, they’ll trade more than just insults.” That means that we are likely to see the two wrestlers appear on tonight’s Raw to continue their war of words.

Sportskeeda suggests that “it’s in the Big Dog’s interest to let his fists do the talking going forward,” so we may well see Reigns and Cena get physical on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

It has been interesting to watch Reigns development over the course of 2017. Rumors of a Reigns heel turn have been legion for months, and yet Vince McMahon continues to promote Reigns as the face of WWE wrestling. According to ESPN, WWE Executive Vice President Triple H continued the speculation over a Reigns heel turn in an interview last week.

“When people say, ‘They should just turn Roman,’ why? For the people that hate him, he’s already turned, and for the people that love him, they don’t want him to turn. “If we turned him, the people who hate him would switch to loving him, and the people who love him would switch to hating him.”

In the same article, Reigns says that he is “neither a good guy nor a bad guy.” Reigns described himself as the WWE’s first “gray” performer, the first of his kind and true unto himself.

One thing the WWE universe can be sure of is that Reigns is going nowhere, love him or hate him Roman Reigns will be front and center of the WWE’s plans for years to come. Reigns feuding with John Cena will continue to build his legend, so we may well see more fireworks between the pair on tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

