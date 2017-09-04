2017 CMAs: Carrie Underwood & Miranda Lambert Snubbed, Fans Slam Male-Dominated CMA Awards

The nominations for the 2017 CMA Awards were announced on Good Morning America this morning (September 4), and Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert fans aren’t happy.

Fans of the two country ladies — who are arguably the two biggest females in the genre — claimed that both were snubbed by the award show after both stars failed to land a nomination in the prestigious Entertainer of the Year (EOTY) category.

The award, which is the biggest of the night, is dominated by male artists this year. ABC News confirmed that those who received nominations are Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban.

Fans lashed out at the Country Music Association on Twitter, claiming Underwood and Lambert both deserved spots in the male-dominated category.

“Typical old boys club snub of @carrieunderwood for EOTY,” @ny4carrie tweeted after seeing the Entertainer of the Year nominations announced. “Carrie’s Fall tour was massive! All male noms again! [poop emoji] @CountryMusic #CMAAs.”

“Getting an EOTY nom with your name being Carrie Underwood is very difficult,” @maddkat57 added of the apparent snub, while @letlovee_in wrote of the nominations, “Seriously!! SeriouF**kingsly!!! Carrie wasn’t nominated for #EOTY???? I’m so done with the CMA’s.”

“Why doesn’t Miranda ever get nominated for EOTY? She deserves to be!” @ChristyThomps9 then wrote of Lambert, who even headed out on an international tour this year, also being snubbed from the prestigious CMA category.

“Why is EOTY a sausage fest! Just fkn give the award to Miranda Lambert already!!!!!!!!!!!” @ItsTaylor_xxo added of the male-dominated category after seeing Miranda’s absence. “Every single year she gets robbed!”

While fans aren’t happy that Carrie and Miranda were left out of the Entertainer of the Year category in favor of male artists, the twosome did gain a few nominations between them.

Miranda is actually one of the most nominated artists of the year after being awarded five nominations. That ties her with Keith Urban and Little Big Town as the artist with the most nominations in 2017.

Although she didn’t get nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Lambert is up for Single, Album, Song, Music Video, and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Lambert will go up against Underwood in the latter category, who appeared to be seriously snubbed by the CMAs this year, as her Female Vocalist of the Year nod is her only nomination. Carrie won the award last year for the first time since 2008.

Despite only gaining a single nomination at this year’s award show, fans will still get to see a lot of Carrie when the 2017 CMA Awards air on ABC in November. Underwood will be returning with Brad Paisley as co-host of the big show — dubbed country music’s biggest night — for their 10th consecutive year.

And it sounds like fans should expect the duo to touch on some controversial subjects.

Brad recently teased that he and Carrie will “make fun of what’s going on” when they take to the CMA Awards stage together again, hinting that nothing — likely including politics and Donald Trump — will be off limits in their opening monologue.

Rumors have also been swirling that Carrie could be teaming up with CMA EOTY nominee Luke Bryan on a possible new duet, which, if true, could potentially see the two perform together.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville from 8 p.m. EST on November 8 on ABC.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]