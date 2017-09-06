Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Questioned Over Mysterious Death Of One Of Their Guests On Their Honeymoon

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating two years of wedded bliss to actor and screenwriter Justin Theroux, despite the tabloids’ attempts to convey otherwise. The couple ensured that their wedding was a secretive affair, even for the majority of their guests for the purpose of keeping the media and paparazzi at bay.

Following the ceremony, Justin and Jen jetted off for a luxurious honeymoon yet brought along some of their closest pals to enjoy the momentous occasion, as Closer relays.

Pals that went along included Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Tobey Maguire, and their families, as well as many others. It was said that the “buddymoon” group who all headed to a luxurious resort in Bora Bora, was as large as 40 people.

It’s now being reported that the couple are having to recall events from the said honeymoon, seeing as there was a mysterious death of a guest. The pair are apparently set to be questioned in relation to the death so that authorities can discover what brought on the fatality.

In Touch shared details as to the death and proceedings that are being undertaken in order to get to the bottom of the case.

The publication notes that on August 20, 2015, Carmel Musgrove, who was the personal assistant to Joel Silver, one of Jen and Justin’s guests, “was found floating nude on one of the lagoon banks near the group’s Four Seasons resort bungalows.”

The autopsy that was done following the discovery of the 28-year-old, revealed that she had a mixture of alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine in her system at the time of her death.

Are Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux going to testify at the trial of their honeymoon tragedy? https://t.co/0ki6MpvHL5 pic.twitter.com/kpgtopKww0 — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) September 5, 2017

A wrongful death suit has now been filed against Musgrave’s producer boss, Joel Silver, and his personal chef, by her family, as the two who were said to have been partying with Carmel only hours before the assistant’s death.

Producer Sued for Wrongful Death in Assistant’s Drowning During Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s Honeymoon https://t.co/8G6vMpZ5IN — People (@people) August 19, 2017

An insider who is close to the situation, reveals that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux will definitely be questioned regarding the happenings during their honeymoon getaway with pals.

“They should absolutely expect to be deposed in Joel’s assistant’s death because everyone was in Bora Bora for their honeymoon. Anything that happened before, during, and after the honeymoon will be relevant for Jen and Justin to be questioned about.”

It is believed that Carmel and Chef Martin were lovers and that he provided the narcotics and large quantities of alcohol to the 28-year-old. Additional details reveal that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux had already arrived back in Los Angeles when the fateful event occurred.

