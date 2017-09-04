‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Anxious To Meet Audrey’s Baby Girl, Fans Say ‘Birth Is In God’s Hands’

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is anxious to meet Audrey’s baby girl “any day now,” but fans of the long-running TLC reality TV series keep reminding the Roloff family that the birth of Jeremy and Audrey’s first child is “in God’s hands.” Tori Roloff took to social media on Sunday to show off Audrey Roloff’s new line of Always More clothing with baby Jackson. In the caption, Tori wrote that she’s honoring Audrey’s “new baby clothing line” and the fact that she gets “to meet baby girl any day now.”

As of Labor Day 2017, Audrey Roloff is officially four days past her due date of August 31. Audrey is due to welcome the second Roloff grandbaby into the world any day now, as pointed out by sister-in-law Tori Roloff over the weekend. Tori’s Instagram post from Sunday has over 1,000 comments from fans of Little People, Big World who are also anxiously waiting for the birth of Jeremy and Audrey’s baby girl. Loyal viewers of LPBW have been waiting for over six months to see pics of the second Roloff grandbaby. Jeremy and Audrey publicly announced their pregnancy back in February.

Grandpa Matt Roloff also shared via Facebook on Sunday that he is “on the edge” of his seat waiting for Audrey to give birth. But while the Roloff family and a majority of Little People, Big World fans are getting impatient for Audrey to go into labor, some fans of the Roloff’s reality TV show are saying to be patient and that the birth of Audrey’s baby girl is now “in God’s hands.” In a photo that expectant dad Jeremy Roloff shared on Saturday of Audrey sitting on an exam table, one comment pointed out that it looks like Audrey is “faking that smile,” but the comment goes on to say that once baby girl Roloff is “ready to come,” she will.

Tori Roloff shared that she is “stoked for Auntie Auj” in Sunday’s Instagram post that shows baby Jackson also modeling Always More clothing, alongside mom Tori, who’s wearing an Always More T-shirt. Always More is Audrey Roloff’s line of clothing that’s meant to “inspire women to always believe in the more that is within them through Christ.” Jeremy and Audrey Roloff share their Christian faith with their followers via social media and their Beating 50 Percent marriage blog. Audrey consistently points out that God is in control, and her followers reminded her of that on Saturday when Jeremy shared that Audrey is now “officially past her due date.”

Fit Pregnancy shared that counting down to a due date is a “bad idea” because it “sets women up for disappointment” when their due date comes and goes. An article on Live Science also shared that “firstborns tend to be late,” citing research from 2002 that found that first babies are more likely to be born late — “at 41 weeks or later.” Social media comments point out that some doctors also get the due date wrong — by as much as nearly two weeks — and one comment shared that although it’s hard for Audrey to wait, pregnancy only lasts a short time while being that “little girl’s mommy” will last forever.

Little People, Big World fans who are experienced moms say that a pregnancy can go as much as 10 to 14 days overdue and that Jeremy and Audrey’s baby girl will be here “as soon as God needs her to enter Earth.” Audrey even shared in a Facebook post on August 20 that she loves that she doesn’t get to know exactly when “she will come,” adding that “it’s a beautiful reminder” to trust God’s timing. A Little People, Big World fan page on Instagram for fans of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff shared not even a day ago that there’s “still no baby yet” but promised to keep fans updated as soon as Audrey gives birth.

Still no baby yet ???? A post shared by Jeremy & Audrey Fans (@jeremynaudreyfans) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

Fans of Little People, Big World are also anxiously waiting for a new season to pick back up on TLC, but there’s still no official word from the network on a premiere date or even if it’s been renewed. Season 12 of Little People, Big World ended in June with the birth of Zach and Tori Roloff’s first baby, Jackson Kyle Roloff. LPBW viewers are hoping to see more of baby Jackson Roloff on an upcoming new season, especially since Tori recently revealed that Little People, Big World camera crews were back in her home filming. In the meantime, Tori’s followers are wondering if she’s pregnant again with a possible third Roloff grandbaby — a rumor that started from her latest Instagram post.

In honor of my sister in laws new baby clothing line (and the fact that we get to meet baby girl any day now) J and I are doing a give away!! Follow @shopalwaysmore and tag two of your mama friends for a chance to win your choice of 5 onesies from @audreyroloff new line! We are so stoked for Auntie Auj and love her new stuff! ❤️ Winner will be selected next week! ???? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

“Tori, you’ve got your hand placed on your tummy as if there’s another one in there! Are you pregnant again?”

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]