Jill Duggar’s Husband Derick Dillard Regains Health But Criticized For Twitter Scandal, Finances & New House

Ever since Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, decided not to go back to Central America, they have been ridden with scandal after scandal. Most of it has been kicked up on their Instagram and Twitter accounts as they adjust back into a life with accessible WiFi. In particular, Derick seems to not be able to get away from attention he receives online, ever since he attacked a fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings.

The latest photo on 26-year-old Duggar’s Instagram is of her husband cooking steak for dinner. While this may seem like a casual snapshot of their daily routine, it revealed details about Jill and Derick’s lives that the fans are obsessing over.

Jill’s husband has been noted for looking sickly and underweight for the past year. Knowing that his father passed away when he was young and he almost lost his mother to cancer before his wedding, the fans understood that his family deals with various illnesses. So when Derick started to look a little too thin, the fans became worried about his health.

But this new picture Jill uploaded on Instagram showed that he seems to be doing much better.

“Derick looks good! I can relate with his struggle of gaining weight,” one fan commented. “My whole life, I’ve been underweight and wish I was able to eat a lot like others, to put on some weight. God bless you and your beautiful family!”

Check out the 28-year-old missionary looking a lot “healthier” below.

Y'all, my hubby makes the best steaks! ????Super yummy #athomedate #morebangforyourbuck #besthubbyever #steakdinner A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Another detail that drew the fans’ attention was their surroundings. Before the couple started their missionary work in Central America, they lived in a “mini mansion with the swimming pool,” according to some of the fans. But this new home revealed that they had to downgrade since then.

“That is the exact layout and cabinets I have in my cheap apartment,” a fan remarked.

Others linked this new house to the fact that he is asking money from people so that he can work in Northwest Arkansas with Cross Church College. He was temporarily removed from the web service he was using, Pure Charity, for violating “Terms of Use for Registered User Conduct.” The fundraising efforts have been fixed since then and he has not backed from asking his fans to donate to his cause.

Visit the link in my bio to find out how you can support our newest direction in ministry! A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Despite the fact that they have downgraded their lifestyle, the fans are still critical of them asking for money.

“Stop buying steaks when you’re asking for your “fans” to donate money,” one fan wrote. “You all should get actually jobs.”

Some have even linked Jill and Derick’s lack of funds for the Twitter scandal he caused last month. He sent out a tweet that declared that “transgender is a myth,” targeting Jazz Jennings, a teen, who also has a show on TLC about his life after transitioning.

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

One fan speculated that Derick’s pay “got cut like Josh after his comments about transgenders.” Josh Duggar, the eldest of Duggar kids, was banned from appearing on his family’s TLC show after it was discovered that he molested five underage girls.

Do you think Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will ever be able to escape the scrutiny of their Counting On fans? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]