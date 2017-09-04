Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Slammed For ‘Cheap’ Houston Floods Donation

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez opened their hearts and their purse strings for the victims of Hurricane Harvey after it ripped through Houston and left horrific flooding in the surrounding area, but not everyone is happy with their efforts.

The couple confirmed in an Instagram video last week that they would be donating $25,000 each to relief efforts in the affected areas, but some claimed that just wasn’t enough from the multi-millionaires.

“Seeing these pictures of children [and] all of the footage, it’s just devastating and we just want to do our part to help,” Jennifer said in a video with Alex posted to her Instagram account that announced their donation, confirming that she and her boyfriend would be giving $25,000 each to make combined donation of $50,000.

“It’s our opportunity to come together as one to help out all the great families in distress down in Houston. We’re praying for you. God bless all of you,” the former basketball star then added.

Jennifer then confirmed in the video – which has since gone viral with more than 11 million views – that she would be putting donation information in the caption so her fans could donate too.

“We’re going to put some information below, so that everyone can do their part. At the end of the day, we’re all in this together,” Jennifer said of how she and her man were standing with Texas. “We have to pull together when others are in need in this country and everywhere in the world.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/redcross/status/901546157238833152 Please help by donating what you can! Link above… God bless Houston ???????? #hurricaneharvey A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

JLo then encouraged her followers to “do as much as you can” to help Texas and the affected areas and added that she and Alex were also going to “do as much as we can through this whole process.”

But some fans didn’t believe the Shade of Blue actress and the athlete were doing all they could financially to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Their Houston donation received mixed reactions online, as some claimed that they could afford to donate a lot more money to the cause to aid those affected by the rising flood waters that engulfed parts of Texas and Louisiana.

Notably, Forbes lists JLo’s net worth at $38 million, while Bankrate.com claims A-Rod is worth an estimated whopping $300 million.

Some slammed the couple on Twitter, even calling them “cheap” for donating $25,000.

“25K donated really? [You] made more than that just with copper cheap a** b***h!” Twitter user @AlonJoe21 hit back at the stars.

“JLo & A-Rod only donated peanuts $50k,” @Yolanda73464435 added of the couple’s donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston and the surrounding area. “Shame on them! Stop being cheap JLo & A-Rod cough up some more money.”

Fans also called out Lopez and Rodriguez for their floods pledge in the video’s comments.

“Unbelievable $25,000 you two are serious about this?” @arcotopick wrote in the comments of Lopez’s video announcing her and A-Rod’s Houston efforts. “YOU TWO worth millions!!!!!! Rich people’s are really funny.”

Notably, a number of other stars have given significantly more to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Both Sandra Bullock and Leonardo DiCaprio are thought to have given $1 million to Houston and the surrounding area to combat and provide aid amid the floods. Miley Cyrus and the Kardashians have both given $500,000.

“Kudos Sandra Bullock for $1 Million to Texas,” @tracycopy added of Sandra’s more sizable donation to the cause. “Really @JLo & @AROD $25k a piece donated?! You spend more than that on a purse.”

But Jennifer and Alex weren’t the only stars to receive backlash.

Ellen DeGeneres gave $50,000, which some fans think could have been more, while Justin Bieber was also called out for donating $25,000.

Other stars who gave $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts after Kevin Hart urged his fellow celebrities to give that amount include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jerry Seinfeld, Wendy Williams, Nicki Minaj, T.I., and DJ Khaled.

Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed they were dating earlier this year and have been pretty much inseparable since. The couple has posted a number of sweet family photos across their social media pages and has attended numerous events together.

Do you think Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and their peers who gave $25,000 should have donated more to Houston and the surrounding area? Or should fans just be grateful JLo, A-Rod, and others donated to Hurricane Harvey charities to combat the floods at all?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly]