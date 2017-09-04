‘AHS’ Season 7: Trump Election Night, Freak Show’s Twisty, Prominent In New Terrifying Trailer [Video]

The highly anticipated seventh season of American Horror Story: Cult is set to premiere Tuesday night and the new trailer includes exciting revelations about the latest incarnation of the series. In essence, it appears the horror to come begins on election night in 2016 when Donald Trump is deemed president of the United States leading to the creation of a cult and a young boy’s obsession with Twisty the Clown.

The AHS: Cult preview starts with Sarah Paulson’s character, Ally Mayfair-Richards, shrieking in front of a television after it announced that Trump won the 2016 election.

The trailer jumps to Evan Peters’ character, Kai Anderson, who is watching the same coverage alone in a darkened room. When Trump’s win is announced, he begins to scream, approaches his television, and thrusts his hips in its direction.

Ally is later seen telling Dr. Rudy Vincent (Cheyenne Jackson), that “since election night,” things have gotten “so much worse,” prompting him to question her coulrophobia or fear of clowns. Ally’s son seems to be fascinated with a horror comic entitled “Twisty: The Clown Chronicles,” which frightens his mother. As such, Ally’s wife (Alison Pill) tries to allay her fears, although Ally seems to be plagued by visions of clowns in odd places.

In the trailer, Ally’s son seems to be fascinated with a horror comic entitled “Twisty: The Clown Chronicles,” which frightens his mother. As such, Ally’s wife (Alison Pill) tries to allay her fears, although Ally seems to be plagued by visions of clowns in odd places.

Winter Anderson (Billie Lourd) reveals to Kai that she does not like children, and shows up to babysit Ally’s son, gifting him with a Twisty the Clown figurine. She also warns the boy not to tell his mothers about the special present.

What follows is an American Horror Story montage of terror, with individuals in menacing clown masks seen exiting an ice cream truck, approaching a front door, inside a home closing the drapes, all of which is complimented by Kai’s voice, which says, “If you get people scared enough they will set the world on fire.”

At one point, in a dark room, Ally is on her knees begging her young son not to let go of her hand no matter what takes place.

The entire trailer is simply terrifying and is indicative of the deliciously disturbing season to come.

Fans of AHS will be quite familiar with Twisty, as he played a prominent role as a menacing, psychotic killer in season four, entitled American Horror Story: Freak Show.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres September 5 and airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on FX.

[Featured Image by Michele K. Short/FX]