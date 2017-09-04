‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Andre Fakes His Death, Kristen Targets Brady And Theresa’s Baby

In the coming weeks on Days of Our Lives, the DiMeras will be at the forefront of the drama. Andre, who wants to live a new life, is going to fake his own death. Meanwhile, Kristen is coming back in town, and she is going to be a headache for Brady and Theresa.

Thaao Penghlis posted on Instagram a scene in which he reveals that the character he portrays, Andre, is writing his will. However, he is not sick for him to do his will now. There is also a doubt that he would be killed off on Days of Our Lives. With that, the speculations are that he might be planning to fake his death. He wants to turn a new leaf, but the people around him are not that easy to forget what he did in the past and his reputation for being a major villain.

Meanwhile, spoilers said that there is a deeper reason that Andre would pretend to be dead, via Celeb Dirty Laundry. It might have something to do with Kate (Lauren Koslow), whom he accused of having an affair with Roman (Josh Taylor). While he is trying to change, Andre might set up Kate to be the one responsible for his death.

What on earth is Andre planning? If I told you you'd be hooked. Thanks for the favors. Andre is writing his will. You could get lucky. #forever #days #love in his #heart A post shared by Thaao Penghlis (@thaaopenghlis) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Then there is another DiMera coming to town this November. Kristen (Eileen Davidson) is back with her old emotional and obsessive self. Days of Our Lives spoilers said she is going to steal Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa’s (Jen Lilley) baby, Tate. She believes that Tate belongs to her, and what a perfect time to get him back but now that Theresa is gone and Brady is mostly drunk.

Spoilers also tease that Kristen’s return to Days of Our Lives would be explosive, so she might have other reasons aside from getting Tate. One of these would be to seek revenge against Marlena (Deidre Hall) who pushed her out of a window to kill her. Theresa is also on her revenge list for taking Brady away from him.

Catch the latest drama on Days of Our Lives every Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. on NBC.

