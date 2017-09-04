Is Angelina Jolie’s Health Compromised? Actress Looking Super Thin Due To New ‘Health Issues,’ Report Says

Is Angelina Jolie’s health compromised after her divorce with Brad Pitt? It seems like it as she talks about her current situation after splitting with her husband of two years.

Angelina and Brad’s divorce has been the talk of the town after the A-list couple decided to call it quits in 2016. Ever since news of their split emerged, the two had been preyed upon by gossipers and the media alike.

Brad and Angelina have since broken their silence to reputable news agencies and shared what they believed went wrong with their relationship, and ultimately, ended the marriage.

Now, it seems like the First They Killed My Father filmmaker is opening up once again to admit how difficult it is for her to raise her six kids with Pitt as she confesses about not enjoying being single and alluding to issues that some thought had compromised Angelina Jolie’s health, via an interview with the Sunday Telegraph.

“Emotionally it’s been a very difficult year. And I have some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor,” the 42-year-old actress told the outlet.

Admitting that she hasn’t done interviews for a while, she decided to talk to the media head on over the long weekend in order to promote her new film, which is set to premiere on Netflix this September.

At the time, she explained how she felt stress from the divorce, and the struggles she faces in life are taking its toll on her body.

“I feel sometimes that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible,” she said.

However, in the process, she may have revealed that she is undergoing chemotherapy, something that may be taken both literally and figuratively, based on a report from Hollywood Life.

“Even if you are going through chemo, you need to find the ability to love and laugh.”

Noting how she appeared to be at her slimmest figure yet, the outlet explained that there is a chance that Angelina Jolie’s health may actually be compromised considering her medical history that included a preventive double mastectomy done in 2013.

At the time, the actress discovered that she had a BRCA1 gene that increased her chance of having breast and ovarian cancer. To avoid the ailments, she decided to have her breasts removed.

Now, speculations that the UN Ambassador may not be as healthy as she could have emerged once again after her interview with the Telegraph.

Previously, she revealed that she was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy in Vanity Fair’s September issue cover story.

“Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health,” she told the outlet.

However, she has since been cured of the ailment as she believed acupuncture helped her through it.

As of today, it remains uncertain whether or not Angelina Jolie’s health has been compromised or if she is indeed undergoing chemotherapy, but it is clear that she is not enjoying life as much as she once did since her divorce with Brad Pitt.

