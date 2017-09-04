Kim Kardashian Slammed As A ‘Ho’ By Sharon Osbourne

Kim Kardashian is being called out by Sharon Osbourne.

The former America’s Got Talent judge made her feelings about Kim very clear in a candid new interview, where she put the reality star on blast for claiming she’s a feminist for exposing her body in various photo shoots over the years.

Sharon unloaded on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star while discussing Kanye West’s wife in a new interview with the Telegraph, where she bluntly called her a “ho” and made it clear that she doesn’t think she’s a feminist for stripping down and showing off her body on multiple occasions on social media and in professional photo shoots.

Claiming that posting provocative photos is “not female progress” as some have claimed, Osbourne told the newspaper (per Digital Spy), “Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism!”

“Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress,” The Talk host then continued of Kim and her peers.

“Listen: God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho,” Sharon then bluntly added of Kim and her tendency to put her clothed and unclothed body on display in the scathing new interview.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a ho,” she continued, “but always remember what you are.”

Notably, Osbourne’s scathing diss against Kardashian for her body confidence will likely come as somewhat of a surprise to fans.

Kelly Osbourne’s mom initially jumped on the bandwagon after Kylie Jenner’s big sister posted her now infamous nude bathroom selfie in March of last year, as Mail Online reported that the mom of three, who was 63-years-old at the time, posted a very similar provocative photo of her own.

Sharon even captioned the photo by claiming that Kardashian had “inspired” and “liberated” her.

Osbourne’s high-praise of Kardashian at the time then caught the attention of Nicki Minaj, who wasn’t too pleased to see Ozzy Osbourne’s wife’s response to the photo.

The Mirror reported that Nicki slammed Sharon for being a “hypocrite” for her glowing response to the controversial image, as the star had previously called out the rapper for doing something very similar during a segment on CBS’s The Talk.

But while she may have praised her at one point, this actually isn’t the first time Sharon has called out Kim with a diss.

In July 2016, Sharon slammed Kim and her husband Kanye West for being bullies on her talk show. The star made the diss when discussing the couple’s now infamous feud with pop star Taylor Swift with her fellow The Talk co-hosts, including Julie Chen and Sheryl Underwood.

Advising the singer to move on from the drama, Metro reported that Sharon Osbourne advised Taylor of her nasty feud with Kim Kardashian and her husband, “Just let it go. Everybody knows that he is a bully. Just move on.”

