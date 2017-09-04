Fifty Shades Freed movie is scheduled to release in 2018 but fans are wondering when they will get to see the trailer. The erotic NSFW film starring, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan will follow the romantic life of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. The earlier released first look of Fifty Shades of Grey sequel let many to speculate that the most awaited movie will have less of nudity and more of the action.

Based on E. L. James’ bestselling novel of the same name, Fifty Shades Freed will show Anastasia and Christian as a married couple enjoying their honeymoon in Europe. When the duo will return to Seattle, things start to go little edgy when Christian will find out that Ana has kept her maiden name.

Earlier this year, the 18-second long first teaser look of the film was released. It showed Steele and Grey getting hitched. She was also shown in her white satin gown while she looks up her billionaire husband with whom she earlier had a BDSM erotic relationship.

The released clip also revealed Grey saying, “I solemnly vow to love you faithfully and to keep you safe for as long as we both shall live.” As the character finishes off his sentence, another character was shown grabbing Steele from behind and attacks her.

Romantic period of both Ana and Chris will soon come to an end when Ana will find her former boss inside their apartment, unconscious by one of her security guards. She will even complain to her husband about still being too controlling and possessive.

During Johnson’s earlier interview with Vogue, she talked about her onscreen chemistry with her co-star Dornan in the last part of the erotic franchise series. The actress, whose racy pictures were reportedly leaked online, also talked about the rumors of her having an affair with Jamie.

“It’s a cool story, and I think it’s different, and different is what I’m about.”

As of now, it is not yet revealed when the Universal Studios is planning to release the full-length trailer of Fifty Shades Freed but as Fifty Shades of Grey’s trailer was released in July 2014, and Fifty Shades Darker’s red band trailer was released on Sept. 13, 2016, many are reportedly speculating that they will get to see the red band trailer of the last film in the series by the end of this month.

Directed by James Folly and featuring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan for one last time as a couple, Fifty Shades Freed is set to release on February 9, 2018. Are you excited for the film? Share your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]