Ric Flair Update: Nature Boy Reveals How WWE Matches Are Choreographed In Quotes From His New Book

If the word “legend” can be used to describe any WWE star, it can surely be applied to Ric Flair. Just weeks ago, the Nature Boy was admitted to the hospital and the WWE universe feared the worst. According to Forbes, Flair suffered “from a number of internal complications, most notably kidney failure, which reportedly required colon surgery and even the removal of his bowel.” Reports suggest that Flair had just a 20 percent chance of survival, but he seems to be well on the road to recovery after publishing a post on Instagram telling fans that they can expect to see him soon.

Flair’s recovery is typical of the fighting spirit the 68-year-old displayed throughout his long wrestling career. Flair is a 16-time world champion, a record he currently shares with John Cena. The Nature Boy also has four failed marriages, bankruptcy, and numerous battles with the IRS in his past, but overcoming his health worries is arguably the biggest win of his career.

Flair’s matches in the squared circle are legendary, as was his rivalry with Hulk Hogan both in and out of the ring. Flair’s matches against the likes of Hulk Hogan, Triple H, and Ricky Steamboat may have been his top matches in terms of pure wrestling skills, but Pro Wrestling Countdown picks out his retirement match as one of the most poignant of all time.

I'm Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. Just When You Thought You Could Count The Naitch Out…. Guess What? I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! @ricflairshop A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

For raw emotion, Nature Boy vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 is rivaled only by The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns at this year’s “show of shows.” It was this match that Flair chose to highlight in his new book, Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte, to discuss how WWE wrestling matches are choreographed.

As reported by the Charlotte Observer, Flair reveals that one of the wrestlers “leads” the match, calling out moves to ensure that the script was adhered to. During his retirement match at WrestleMania 24, Michaels assumed the role of leading the match.

“Shawn reminded me to keep quiet during the match and listen to him. In our business, you work together to create an incredible performance. Almost always, one of the performers leads the match by ‘calling’ certain things to be done at certain times. “We knew where our story was going and how it would end. But the points in between, in terms of how, were left to the performers’ abilities to tell a story based on the audience’s reaction.”

What Is Ric Flair’s Net Worth In 2017?

With such a long and distinguished wrestling career, it would be easy to assume that Ric Flair would be sitting on a huge fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Nature Boy has a net worth of just $5 million. Admittedly $5 million is a lot of money, but the same outlet claims that John Cena has a net worth of over $55 million and The Undertaker has a net worth of over $17 million.

Bad investments, divorce settlements, and battles with the IRS have all played a part in eroding Ric Flair’s net worth, but none of those things affect Flair’s status as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

