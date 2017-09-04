‘BB19’ Live Feed Update: Josh Pours His Heart Out To Live Feed Cameras, Questions Paul’s Motives In The Game

After a long and trying day in the Big Brother 19 abode, late Sunday night Josh Martinez made his way to the Head of Household (HOH) bedroom to be alone. He then began spilling his heart out to those watching the live feeds. In so doing, Josh revealed his suspicions about Paul Abrahamian and how he believes the veteran BB18 player is only making game moves that benefit him and not those who have aligned with him throughout the season.

At around 11:20 p.m. BB19 house time, Josh requested production dedicate a feed camera to him as he lay in the HOH bed, according to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates.

Josh started venting on live feeds, saying he’d had a rough day and was concerned about Paul’s plan for the use of the Power of Veto (POV) and the ramifications it will have regarding his game, along with the game of his closest ally, Christmas Abbott.

Christmas, the current HOH, nominated Alex Ow and Jason Dent to sit on the chopping block this week. The plan Josh is referring to involves Paul, the POV holder, saving nominee Alex from the block and replacing her with Kevin Schlehuber. Paul has convinced Alex and Jason that Kevin will be sent packing, however, the true target is Jason.

If all goes as Paul desires on Thursday night’s live BB19 episode, the votes to evict will be tied between Jason and Kevin, thus as HOH, Christmas must break the tie. Paul has instructed her to send Jason out the door to the Big Brother jury, and if she does, no one will have an inkling that Paul was in the background, orchestrating the entire move.

Josh told live feed cameras that Paul’s plan is making him angry and frustrated because the move is only beneficial for Paul’s game. Josh was adamant in his statements that he does not want the POV to be used. It was clear from what he said he believes that although Alex has been told she is going to be saved, the group can do damage control and calm her down even if Paul does not use the power.

According to Joker’s Updates, Josh stated of Paul, “He gets no blood on his hands. It’s a win, win, win, for Paul.” Josh noted that he and Christmas are in an alliance with Paul, but questioned, “… how is this plan benefiting the three of us?”

Although Josh emphasized he would never turn his back on Paul, he directed several comments to him on live feeds, saying the following.

“…Bro, have f****** consideration if you’re working with a team, think about your team. Don’t feed me the whole team bull**** and then you try to pull this s*** because you’re not a team player. And if that’s where you want to go, then that’s on you…”

Josh also seemed to have taken a stand during his live feed monologue noting that if he finds Paul is truly not a team player, Josh will step back and play his own game. He continued to direct his comments to Paul, saying, “…great game, Paul but you want to f*** a good thing… to pull a quick one… then I’ll pull a quick one,” Joker’s Updates reports.

Which Houseguests will be tempted to play in the most frightening competition of all time? Catch up on #BB19: https://t.co/Nih0RsaEXB pic.twitter.com/g1i1rqgPcM — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 7, 2017

Eventually, at around 2:20 a.m. Big Brother 19 house time, Josh met with Christmas and Paul in the HOH room and relayed his concerns. He was calmed by Paul’s explanation regarding why he must save Alex from the block. According to Paul, Alex will go ballistic if the veto is not used because she will then know that her ride-or-die in the game, Jason, is the true target. Paul assured Josh that he will take the reins and target Alex next week, which will result in Paul getting blood on his hands.

Will anyone be able to stop #BBPaul? A brand new episode of #BB19 starts NOW. pic.twitter.com/OM4vmwgDuC — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 23, 2017

Josh seemed to agree with this, but he is likely still suspicious of Paul’s true motives.

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly on the Pop cable network at 12 midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]