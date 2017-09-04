‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Steve Burton’s First Air Date, Budig Exits, Fabbrari Returns As Desroches

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Steve Burton’s character appears in Port Charles in the next few weeks. Although GH and Steve Burton haven’t talked about the character’s first air date, with executive producer Frank Valentini insisting that GH wants to surprise its fans, sources close to the production have hinted on social media that Burton’s character will arrive in Port Charles sometime in the middle of September.

Some sources reportedly cited September 18 as Burton’s first air date, according to CDL. However, there is no official confirmation of the date, thus it is only speculative at the moment.

General Hospital spoilers tease, however, that Jason’s (Billy Miller) shooting and Franco’s (Roger Howarth) investigation of his mysterious childhood friend are intended to set the stage for the return of Burton’s character.

Burton’s character will probably return while Jason struggles to recover in hospital bed. Soap Opera Digest’s fall previews tease the appearance of a man in Port Charles with Jason’s old face. GH buzz suggests that the first old resident of Port Charles who recognizes the face is Sam (Kelly Monaco). However, Sam will fear that she might be hallucinating again.

Franco ‘s investigation of his mysterious childhood friend will lead to one of the two Jasons. Regardless of which of the two Jasons Franco’s childhood friend turns out to be, his discoveries about his childhood will help to identify the true Jason.

#GH Spoilers: Who Is Steve Burton’s Character on GH? Truth Revealed In How Helena Cursed Sam. https://t.co/8GUQYCpCML — General Hospital (@GHrecaps) August 31, 2017

GH Comings And Goings – Rebecca Budig Exits

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease the final resolution of the sub-plot involving Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) and Finn (Michael Easton) this week. Rebecca Budig’s final scenes will be aired later in the week.

Executive producer Frank Valentini said in a recent interview with Michael Fairman that GH writers will leave Rebecca Budig’s exit as Hayden open-ended so that the character can be reintroduced at a convenient time in the future.

GH Comings And Goings — Fabbrari Returns As Inspector Desroche

Jean-Christophe Fabbrari returns as Inspector Desroches. GH spoilers tease that he makes an appearance early in the coming week to give expert opinion on Jason’s (Billy Miller) shooting, according to CDL.

Other GH Comings And Goings

GH has not released any information about Robert Palmer Watkins’ final air date as Dillon Quartermaine. However, General Hospital buzz suggests that his final air date could come early in September, during the week of September 4. There is no official confirmation of the claim.

General Hospital buzz indicates that the stolen jewelry plot is designed to set up the exit of Watkin’s character, Dillon. GH buzz also indicates that the character could be recast in the future.

Watkins confirmed his exit from GH in recent social media comments, adding that he did not chose to leave. He admitted that his exit came unexpectedly. However, he expressed gratitude for his two years on the daytime drama.

