‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Promises Revenge After Liam Exposed Him, Katie Wants Break Up

It is going to be a battle between father and son in the next two weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful as Liam exposes to the world the kind of evil his father, Bill, is. Bill will fall down now, but he promises a revenge when he gets back. Meanwhile, Katie would want to break up with Wyatt.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next two weeks reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) will continue to rage about the fire that Bill (Don Diamont) created. Liam is going to release the second set of recordings with Bill’s confession to reveal that he is behind the fire that destroyed Spectra. Bill will get arrested, and he will vow that he is going to seek revenge even if it would be the last thing he would do, via Celeb Dirty Laundry. He said Liam will surely pay for what he did.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will worry about Liam and fear that what Liam did to his father was too much. Liam will not care because he believes it was justice. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he might change his mind along the way.

Can't get enough of Liam and Dollar Bill Spencer? Watch all your favorite episodes of #BoldandBeautiful now! https://t.co/JgjyIEjGbk pic.twitter.com/E83fSpRqyg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 2, 2017

This week on #BoldandBeautiful, it's father vs. son. The day of reckoning is here! pic.twitter.com/jsG5gdG4EW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) are getting even more closer. They will think about their romance and whether it would be time to come out in public about their relationship. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Katie might consider breaking up with him.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Sept 4-8. Quinn shows her appreciation to Ridge. https://t.co/e2m5P4JgF1 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/AqGtk8a7z9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 2, 2017

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will continue with her scheme to break up Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer). Quinn will thank Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) for backing her up, saying that it feels good that someone else believes that Sheila is better off away from the Forresters. Even though Eric has kicked out Sheila from the mansion, Sheila is not giving up and still has her eyes on the Forrester matriarch seat. Spoilers said Sheila will use Charlie in putting her plans into action. She would set up Ridge and Quinn to be in a situation wherein the two would not be able to resist their physical desires.

