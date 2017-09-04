Will Kate Middleton’s Third Child Be Raised Gender Neutral?

With the world waking up to the news that Kate Middleton is expecting a third child, avid fans of the Duchess of Cambridge are already asking what will the little royal’s name be and if Wills and Kate will raise it as a gender neutral baby?

Kensington Palace announced the happy bombshell that Kate is in the family way again with a statement issued on Monday morning.

“Their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

Sadly Kate has once again been laid low by intense morning sickness and all of her immediate engagements have been canceled.

“As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. “Her royal highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today. “The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.”

Now that the Duchess’s pregnancy has been announced, we can expect a frenzy of media interest in the build up to the birth.

Speculation on the name of a new royal is always rife. In the past, Kate and Wills have towed the family line and stuck with traditional male and female names such as George and Charlotte.

In today’s world where many parents are opting to raise their child as gender neutral, will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge follow suit and call their latest addition to the royal brood something along the lines of Sage, Winter, Indigo, Briar, Quincy, or Remi. All of the aforementioned names made the most popular gender neutral names for 2017. Albeit it’s difficult to imagine any of them being prefixed by the title of Prince or Princess.

Although Kate and Wills are keen to be seen as the face of modern Britain, would naming a royal child Indigo be a step too far for their more conservative fans?

The bookmakers appear to think so. Their current odds-on-favorites are Alice for a girl and James for a boy.

It remains to be seen if the new royal will be raised as gender neutral but one thing’s for sure – the new baby will definitely be a boy or a girl. You can bank on it!

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]