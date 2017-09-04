The final season of Game of Thrones might not air until 2019 but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on what will happen to Daenerys Targaryen. The Mother of Dragons has just lost one of her beloved children in the seventh season. However, some believe that Dany will conceive a child with Jon Snow and eventually take over the Seven Kingdoms in Game of Thrones Season 8.

But is it possible that Daenerys Targaryen will not sit on the Iron Throne for long? There are speculations that her pregnancy could cause Dany to end her reign over Westeros in Game of Thrones Season 8.

Fans have been hoping that Daenerys will meet and hook up with Jon Snow despite the fact that they are actually related. In the last episode of the seventh season, viewers finally got what they wanted when Dany and Jon had sex on the ship as they were on their way back to Westeros. But will their coupling result in Dany getting pregnant in Game of Thrones Season 8? People believe this will happen since Dany’s possible pregnancy has been hinted on heavily in the previous season. Unfortunately, it could also mean that she will not rule the Seven Kingdoms for a long time.

There is little doubt that Daenerys Targaryen will rule Westeros in Game of Thrones Season 8. After all, Lena Headey herself has already stated that Cersei Lannister believes Dany is the “younger, more beautiful” queen mentioned in Maggy the Frog’s prophecy. Although it is possible that the current Queen of the Seven Kingdoms is planning to assassinate the Mother of Dragons, there is another reason why Daenerys will have a brief reign.

Fans theorize that Daenerys Targaryen is fated to die in childbirth in Game of Thrones Season 8, just like her own mother and Jon Snow’s mother before her. By then, the Mother of Dragons has already claimed the Iron Throne, making her child with Jon the true heir and future ruler of Westeros. In the meantime, Jon is expected to be King Regent until their child is of the right age.

Will Daenerys Targaryen rule only for a short time before dying of childbirth? Is Jon Snow destined to take over after her death? The truth will be revealed when Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO in 2019.

[Featured Image by HBO]