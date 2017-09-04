Katie Holmes Relationships: Tom Cruise Has Still ‘Been In Shock Since That Day’ Katie Left Him? Foxx Scoop

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were once the “it” couple of Hollywood, and the face of every magazine cover due to Cruise’s ongoing and very public proclamations of his love for Holmes. Who could forget the couch-jumping incident when the Top Gun star visited Oprah?

Although Cruise and Holmes divorced five years ago after seven years of marriage, it was reportedly Katie who made the call that would end it all, and that move by the raven-haired beauty left Cruise in “shock since that day,” a source relayed.

People shared the details back in 2012 about the events that day which resulted in a decision to split. The publication noted that Cruise was mere “seconds away from doing what he does best,” that being shooting an action sequence for a movie he was set to star in at the time – Oblivion.

The insider said “He was about to do a stunt, and he got off his motorcycle to take the call. He’s been in shock since that day.”

As for how things are now for the devout Scientologist in regard to his own love life, the actor is either just as secretive as Holmes has been, or he’s perhaps still in that said state of shock because there have been no legitimate reports about a new romance.

Katie proved that she was not simply a quiet and passive backup to the Hollywood heartthrob, but that she has a voice and was not going to go along with what she didn’t believe in anymore. Since that point, Holmes has been a constant in entertainment in some big budget flicks, as well as successful series, such as Kennedys: After Camelot. Additionally, Katie has taken an interest in directing and has directed a number of projects.

It’s clear that Holmes is not prepared to make the same move twice in regard to having a romance in the spotlight and is, therefore, opting to keep her current love life out of the public eye. Holmes has been the focus of ongoing speculation involving Jamie Foxx. The two have been rumored to be linked for years yet are keeping things very secretive. Despite their best efforts, the pair has been spotted on a number of occasions on getaways holding hands and looking very much a couple.

After the media frenzy she experienced when married to Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes is likely much more partial to having her privacy, and sources have shared recently that she and Foxx are “really happy,” as E! notes.

