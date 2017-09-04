Blake Shelton Swears At Adam Levine After Punching Him In The Face

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine’s The Voice rivalry is most definitely alive and well ahead of the upcoming Season 13 premiere this month, as Shelton and Levine are pulling punches and throwing out swears.

Proving that their years of friendly banter certainly hasn’t gone away now that the twosome is joined by Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson on the coaching panel, Blake just proved that fans can expect to see himself and Adam getting as competitive as ever on the new season of NBC show.

Shelton recently posted a jokey photo of himself back on The Voice set to his official Instagram account, which showed him sticking his middle finger up at Levine as he sat in his red spinning chair.

Adam didn’t look too pleased about his co-coaches hand gesture in the snap, which the country star jokingly captioned, “Ahhhh….. Home sweet home…”

The tongue in cheek photo divided fans online, as Instagram users both joked about their banter and slammed the country star for swearing at his longtime friend and co-coach.

“NO NO NO Blake that is real offensive,” The Voice fan @yvonne_sasso7 wrote in response to Shelton sticking his middle finger up at Levine, while @loricalic slammed the country star for the vulgar photo and commented, “Classless. Again. [Shaking my head].”

But while some weren’t impressed, others commented that they loved seeing the twosome’s cutting but friendly banter, which they’ve been showing off since The Voice first began in 2011.

Instagram user @waterforleo joked that Blake was “Showin’ Adam some love!” by swearing at him and @sherryeggler added, “Haha, nice Blake, y’all are too funny! Love it.”

Shelton’s middle finger salute to Levine comes shortly after Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend actually punched his fellow coach in the face in the NBC show’s new Season 13 trailer.

In the promo video, which features Adam, Blake, Jennifer, and Miley as crime fighters from the 1970’s, Shelton lands a sucker punch on Levine’s chin after they head into a warehouse to beat up some criminals.

The punch was (of course) all in good fun, as the singer flashed his pearly whites after jokingly hitting the Maroon 5 singer in the face as they teamed up to bring down the bad guys.

But though things probably won’t be turning physical when Adam and Blake go head to head once again on the show, Levine has admitted that he and his friend are back to hating each other on the NBC series after attempting to play nice during the blind audition rounds, which were filmed earlier this year.

“This season we tried to be nice to each other and it didn’t go well at all,” Adam told Entertainment Tonight of his relationship with Shelton last month, joking to the site that being on good terms with Blake made him feel all “hollow inside” on The Voice set.

“Once we started hating each other again, I started getting people on my team, he started getting people on his,” Adam then revealed of how their on-set rivalry actually helped them to build their teams. “It’s almost how we show each other we love each other, by hating each other. [It’s] dysfunctional.”

The Voice Season 13 will debut on NBC on September 25.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]