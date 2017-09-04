‘Big Brother’ Veterans Blast Season 19 Cast And Their Pathetic Gameplay

The Big Brother 19 cast is being named one of the worst casts in the history of the show, and now veterans from the long-running CBS reality franchise are speaking out about the “lame” group of houseguests and their questionable behavior. In the latest bizarre BB19 game move, Christmas Abbott, a girl with a broken foot, won the Ready, Set, Whoa competition after all of the other houseguests threw the Head of Household comp under puppet master Paul Abrahamian’s direction.

Many longtime Big Brother superfans have said that no one from the current cast deserves the show’s $500,000 grand prize, and some have called for CBS to donate the money to victims of Hurricane Harvey instead of giving it to the undeserving Big Brother 19 houseguests.

In addition to the weak gameplay, viewers of this season’s Big Brother live feeds have seen a steady stream of bad behavior that CBS has not addressed on-air. According to the New York Daily News, contestant Jason Dent has made multiple jokes about rape, there was inappropriate touching by the now-ousted Jessica Graf, and other houseguests have defamed their opponents, with Alex Ow comparing her nemesis Kevin Schlehuber to a child predator. The incessant bullying by this cast has been shown on the air, so even viewers who don’t subscribe to the live feeds have been privy to the terrible behavior this season.

Now, veterans from the CBS reality show, which has aired every summer since 2000, are speaking out about the Big Brother 19 cast. Reaction to this season’s cast by Big Brother vets has been overwhelmingly negative, as they blast the current cast for not actually playing the game. Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur, who actually met the houseguests when he hosted a competition this season, called out BB19’s Matt Clines after he refused to follow the Have Not rules and earned a penalty vote against him for eating regular food instead of slop during his final hours in the Big Brother house.

In addition, Big Brother 18’s Cody Calafiore described the BB19 cast as “idiots,” as did Big Brother legend and two-time player, Evel Dick Donato. Others have denounced the return of Big Brother 18 player Paul Abrahamian, who was given several advantages in the game, as well as the rampant bullying that has taken place this season.

Matt is one of the worst houseguests in Big Brother history. What a quitter. What a disappointment. What a nothing. Good riddance. #BB19 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) September 1, 2017

Refusing to be a have not? @brittany_bb16 kicked goals until her toenail fell off and she knew she was going home. Respect the game… — Derrick Levasseur (@DerrickL) August 30, 2017

These people are idiots. — Cody Calafiore (@Cody_Calafiore) August 1, 2017

This is a cast of idiots…

You'd have to be blind not to see it.

They are truly amazingly stupid https://t.co/Wxow2QwZEu — EvelDick (@EvelDick) September 3, 2017

How the hell does a girl with a broken foot win Ready Set Whoa without a single button pressed the whole comp. oh wait it's #bb19 ???? — meechie ????✌️ (@MichelleMBB18) September 4, 2017

I wish it was – NO THESE HOUSEGUESTS R REALLY THAT LAME ????????????‍???? https://t.co/QNKvJw2dxV — Elissa Reilly Slater (@ElissaReillyS) August 18, 2017

I would never through a comp this close to the end of the game, these house guest are dumb… #bb19 — CALEB REYNOLDS (@CalebReynolds) September 4, 2017

Paul has poisoned this cast. Yes they are gross by themselves, but with Paul's encouragement, he has brought out the worst in everyone #BB19 — EvelDick (@EvelDick) August 28, 2017

After Jason Dent made a joke about raping Kevin’s wife and tying up their daughters to watch the act, even Matt, the most recently evicted houseguest, admitted the rodeo clown had gone too far.

“There’s a line,” Matt said, according to the New York Daily News. “Jason doesn’t step over it — he dives (over it).”

Ditto for Alex Ow, who not only laughed loudly at Jason’s rape joke but compared Kevin’s behavior to that of a pedophile, saying the 55-year-old dad of seven has been “conditioning” Jason.

Even Julie Chen seems turned off. The longtime Big Brother host told Entertainment Weekly she is stunned by the bad Big Brother behavior this summer.

“The attack on Kevin is just madness,” Chen said. “Crazy. It just goes to show how paranoid and cutthroat people can get when there’s half a million on the line.”

The remaining Big Brother houseguests are Alex Ow, Jason Dent, Kevin Schlehuber, Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, Josh Martinez, and Raven Walton. One of them will win $500,000, but this year jurors may have to pick the lesser of two evils when it comes to the final two.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]