Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Engagement: The Royal Rules, Markle Will Never Be A Princess

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been together for over a year now, after beginning their romance in summer of 2016 and going public with the relationship later that fall. The Suits star has gained the attention of the masses, some who praise Markle and her royal romance, and others who criticize the union and are perhaps more of the camp that is in opposition to Prince Harry’s latest love.

As the relationship grows more and more serious and engagement rumors continue to swirl, more details are being brought forth as to what sort of title would be attached to Markle should she marry the fifth in line for the throne.

Although one would think that a woman marrying a prince should automatically earn the title of princess, this is apparently not the case, according to details shared by the Daily Star. In order for a bride of a prince to be given the major title of princess, the woman must be of royal blood. Seeing as the Suits actress is not, she will simply be given a dukedom, much like Kate Middleton, who is the Duchess of Cambridge alongside Prince William, who is also known as the Duke of Cambridge.

The publication notes what titles are up for the taking and will perhaps one day be how Meghan and Harry are referred to.

“It has been suggested if the couple walk down the aisle, they will become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But if they don’t want to settle for Sussex, the titles of Duke and Duchess of Clarence and Buckingham are also up for grabs.”

Prior to the flurry of new rumors that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were engaged while on their recent trip to Africa, there were questions raised as to how the actress’s history would affect her possible royal union with Prince Harry. Such questions circulated around the star’s divorce and her Jewish background.

As Elle notes, Meghan and Harry can in fact marry, with permission from the Queen, despite the star’s history, thanks to a change in religious law. The pair will likely marry at Westminster Abbey, much like Prince William and Duchess Kate did. The only question now is, when?

