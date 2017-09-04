Are Chloe Grace Moretz And Brooklyn Beckham Back Together? Ex-Couple Sparks Romance Rumors With Instagram Post

Are sparks flying again for Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham? The former sweethearts sent their fans into a frenzy after they hinted about a possible reconciliation with their sneaky exchange of sweet comments on Instagram.

On Thursday, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself leaning in what appeared to be school lockers. In the snap, Brooklyn can be seen rocking a low-key, grungy look in a plain white T-shirt and jeans. A shadow of a couple also appeared against the gray lockers.

However, what caught the attention of many was Chloe’s simple yet telling comment on the photo — a single red heart emoji.

That same day, the Kick Ass star also took to Instagram and shared a black and white photo of herself walking through the hallway. Interestingly, Brooklyn dropped a comment on the snap, saying, “Cute x.”

The former couple’s exchange of comments appeared to confirm that they have renewed their relationship — be it friendly or romantic. Fans who have been rooting for the pair to get back together have expressed their excitement about the possibility of a rekindled romance.

One fan commented, “Back together and that’s her in the shadow!” while another one wrote, “Please tell me you guys are back.”

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Rumors of Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham rekindling their romance started in March when the 18-year-old aspiring photographer shared a monochrome-filtered image of a blonde-haired woman on Instagram.

Many were quick to assume that the mystery woman in Beckham’s post was none other than Moretz. Brooklyn also captioned the cryptic photo with, “can’t wait till May,” leading to speculations that he was about to reunite with the actress.

Adding more fuel to speculations was the fact that Chloe liked the snap and even commented a half moon emoji.

Can't wait till may ???? A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

It is worth noting though that Brooklyn Beckham was rumored to be dating American singer Madison Beer. However, Justin Bieber’s protégé allegedly confirmed her split from the British model last month, blaming long distance.

Brooklyn recently moved to New York City to pursue his studies in photography.

Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham first met in August 2014 at a SoulCycle class and have been in an on-and-off relationship before calling it quits after almost two years.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]