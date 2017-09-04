Things are getting really intense in Teen Wolf Season 6 as Scott McCall and Malia Tate finally shared a steamy kiss in “Triggers.” However, the episode also concluded with a cliffhanger as someone shot at Scott’s house and a bloody hand emerged from the wreckage.

The identity of the shooter(s) might still be a mystery but fans believe they already know who owns the hand as well as the pool of blood at the end of “Triggers.” But will Melissa McCall survive her injuries in Teen Wolf Season 6, Episode 17? Is it possible that her death will lead Scott McCall to take desperate measures in “Werewolves of London”?

Scott and his pack appeared to have things all sorted out in Teen Wolf Season 6, Episode 16. Liam and Theo managed to fool Gerald into heading out to the zoo so Scott and Malia could sneak into the armory to destroy the villain’s weapons. Unfortunately, Gerald was still one step ahead of them as they get trapped and almost lose their lives.

It may have been a close call for Scott and Malia but the real casualty of “Triggers” might actually be Melissa McCall. Fans believe that the bloody hand in the episode’s last scene belonged to Scott’s mother. After all, the trailer for the second half of the final season teased Melissa being injured badly. But does this mean she will end up dead in Teen Wolf Season 6, Episode 17?

There are speculations that the death of Melissa McCall could be one of the major game-changers in the final season. It is possible that his mother’s passing will force Scott to make a desperate decision in order to save his pack and the residents of Beacon Hills. Hopefully, Teen Wolf Season 6, Episode 17 will introduce new characters who can help Scott in the fight against Gerald’s army.

The synopsis for “Werewolves of London” suggests that the True Alpha will “recruit reinforcements” following the “shocking attack” on the pack. Interestingly, the teaser for Teen Wolf Season 6, Episode 17 shows Scott reaching out to Deucalion for help. However, it looks like the former Alpha only has one solution for their problem: killing Gerald.

Teen Wolf Season 6, Episode 17 will air on MTV on September 10.

